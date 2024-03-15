ROME – The conference “Technology and research for the healthcare of tomorrow” will take place on Monday 18 March, at 10.30 am, in the Refectory Hall of Palazzo San Macuto. Greetings from the vice president of the Chamber, Giorgio Mulè.

Introductory speeches are expected from Orazio Schillaci (photo), Minister of Health, Ugo Cappellacci, president of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, and Annarita Patriarca, secretary of the presidency. The appointment is broadcast live on web TV.