For eleven-year-old Mehmet Selil, the Netherlands was a country he had heard a lot about. It was in the village where he lived, in the Hatay region, quite far from Istanbul. In the Netherlands you could find a job, you could earn money there. Celil came from a large family of five boys and four girls, he had to take care of livestock and therefore his father did not allow him to study. But young Mehmet learned from his brother Aziz, who worked in the textile industry in Istanbul. There, Mehmet put buttons on his military uniform.

Brother Aziz went to Austria in the early 1970s. Mehmet heard from colleagues (he now worked for a company that made socks) that he would be better off going to the Netherlands than to Austria or Germany: there were many jobs in the Dutch textile industry and there was more money to be made there. .

That’s how Mehmet (62) ended up here. Since 2009, the Celil family has had its own repair shop and dry cleaner on Van Woostraat in Amsterdam’s Pijp district. Libas is called narrow and deep storage. His sons also work here. Before becoming an independent tailor, he was head of fashion for stores such as C&A, Vera Moda and Miss Etam, among others.

The story of Mehmet Celil is the story of many. It falls. Why are so many tailors in the Netherlands of Turkish origin?

Golden scissors

Today, the tailor advocates for growing environmental consciousness; a more environmentally friendly alternative to our habit of immediately throwing away damaged clothing.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, there are more than a hundred tailors in Amsterdam alone and at least 1,500 in the rest of the country. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry does not know exactly how many entrepreneurs are of Turkish origin, but the number is above average. They can usually be identified by their facade decoration and blue and white lettering. They are often located in working-class neighborhoods not only in Amsterdam, but also in The Hague, Utrecht, Rotterdam and smaller cities. These are individual entrepreneurs or studios where the family works together. They have names like “De Zilveren Schaar”, “De Gooden Schaar”, “De Oranje Schaar”, “De Mitlat” or something like that with the owner’s name: “Uzun Clothes Repair”, “Tailor Ekerbitzer” , “Atelier Ayat”.

Here you have a button sewn on, pants sewn in and a new zipper inserted. Here they can sew you a jacket, coat or wedding dress to order, they repair leather and suede, repair curtains and even sailboat sails.

Underground circuit

It is no coincidence that the story of the Celille brothers begins in the seventies. Due to a shortage of workers (among others) in the textile industry and garment workshops, starting in the 1960s, Dutch and German employers recruited cheap labor from countries such as Turkey, Italy and Morocco. The Dutch were often reluctant to do this work. An influx of guest workers began—that’s what labor migrants were called back then. They were often unskilled and worked ten hours a day, six days a week.

Amsterdam was the fashion capital of the Netherlands at the time. On the western belt of canals, the so-called “fashion canals,” there were many sewing workshops. A huge industry flourished here, thousands of people worked. There were De Bijenkorf, C&A, Peek&Cloppenburg, V&D, the fashion houses of Lampe and Witteveen. They were regular customers, for example, of ready-to-wear clothing from Anco on Keizersgracht.

In the east of the country, the Twente towns of Almelo, Hengelo and Enschede were dominated by the smoking chimneys and characteristic sawtooth roofs of the spinning looms and weaving mills, including the large Ten Cate. Handicraft production has traditionally flourished in this region, as in Oss, Veghel and Geldrop in Brabant.

However, in the late 1970s, many jobs were lost in Dutch industry, and of course in the textile industry. The work was moved to Asian countries with low wages and, closer to Poland. There are almost no jobs left for Turkish migrant workers who came to the Netherlands to work in the textile industry.

A new underground network of sewing workshops emerged, mainly in Amsterdam. In the 1980s, there were about a thousand enterprises in the city, employing twenty thousand illegal immigrants. The policy of tolerance allowed this until 1993. Starting this year, illegality began to be fought harshly, and studios were evacuated. Workers without visas were sent back to Turkey.

Centuries-old tradition

Atilla Kilic (64) from Tailors of Amsterdam on Elandsgracht, founded in 1978, has experienced it all. In addition to his atelier, he has a boutique of second-hand vintage clothing. “In the 1970s I worked day and night for companies in Amsterdam,” he says. “I followed my father, who worked as an unskilled laborer in the Netherlands. The workshops attracted many Turkish tailors. But in the end they were no match for big firms in low-wage countries, and unemployment soared. For me and for many others, our own independent studio was the last hope: because we had professional knowledge and experience.”

According to Kilic, the fact that Amsterdam became a clothing city is because wage costs were initially low due to illegality. Amsterdam fashion houses have also been able to respond to changes in the fickle world of fashion, where trends follow each other at lightning speed, thanks to short lines of communication with studios.

Kilic has been working in the textile sector for about forty years. He learned this craft in his native country, when he was ten years old, from his aunt. He did small jobs for her after school or during the summer holidays. She was a leading high society stylist. Because when he arrived in Amsterdam, he wanted to become more than just a tailor and took private courses in pattern drawing and fashion design.

Türkiye has a centuries-old tradition as a clothing manufacturer and exporter, dating back to the Ottoman period. This is partly due to its strategic location between Europe and Asia. In addition, the country has high-quality cotton, Aegean cotton, as a raw material.

Sometimes people ask if I want to repair something they bought for 10 euros Atilla Kilic

Türkiye is still a major player; The country’s clothing and textile industry employs about two million people.

In Turkey, Kilic says, there is a culture of repairing and wearing second-hand clothes. “My biggest objection to the fashion world is the turnover and the ease with which people throw away clothes.” It’s called fast fashion: the consumer culture of buying cheap clothes, wearing them a few times, and then throwing them away. Kilic calls himself a “fixer of the fast economy.”

When he arrived in Amsterdam, he already had a career in the textile industry in the Canary Islands and Germany. Together with his brothers, he founded the clothing brand Posus Jeans, aimed at skaters and hip-hoppers. He designed the line himself. From one of the shelves in his store, he grabs a pair of flared jeans with bright floral patterns and elegant motifs. Very seventies. His fingertips slide along the seam. “Well done,” he says, “which is more than can be said for many volatile market products that often fail within a week. Then people ask if I want to repair what they bought for 10 euros.” He uses Marktplaats and eBay to search for Posus Jeans clothing he has designed, buy, repair if necessary and resell. In a boutique next to his store.

Eye of the needle

The fact that so many tailors are of Turkish origin also has something to do with the entrepreneurial spirit. Data from the Amsterdam Municipal Office of Research, Information and Statistics (IOS) shows that one in four Turkish Amsterdammers is self-employed, compared with one in six people with a Dutch background.

Hasan Ozdemir (32 years old) was born in the Netherlands in 1992. He was educated as a teacher of business economics. On November 1 last year, he and his father opened a second branch in Ypenburg on the outskirts of The Hague. The store is called Ypenburgse Tailor. In three months, they acquired about five hundred new clients and increased their turnover by 30 percent.

Recently, a lady asked him to repair a thirty-year-old Burberry coat that belonged to her mother. He did. “When you get clothes repaired,” he says, “the first thing you should always ask is: How was it made? I’m going to study clothes. I always say that a tailor’s perfectionism lies in being able to thread the eye of a needle. It requires patience and precision.”

Ozdemir Sr. (63 years old) had the status of “guest worker” in our country for many years. At the age of 27, he crossed the German border at night and ended up in the Groningen Forest. His three brothers took him by car to Rotterdam West. He began working in the Westland greenhouses.

“But his dream was to become a tailor,” says Hassan. “At any moment, he and his brothers could be arrested and put on a plane back to Turkey. They lived at different addresses in The Hague and Rotterdam. After receiving residence permits in the 1990s, they opened their own garment factory in Rotterdam. C&A was one of the largest clients.” Hassan still remembers well from his youth a large cold room on a corner somewhere in Rotterdam, where sewing machines were constantly rattling.



In 2004, the company went bankrupt. Industry moved to Poland. A few years later, Hassan’s father took over the management of an existing clothing repair shop on Dorpstraat in Nootdorp. There he now “became a real Nutdorper,” according to his son. Hassan learned the craft from his father, helping him on weekends while learning during the week. After more than ten years of teaching, he started his own business in Ypenburg.

Creating something from nothing

The sons of Mehmet Celil from Libas in Amsterdam’s Pijp district also work in the business. Before he settled here, it was an Indian bridal store. A row of vests with the logo of the student association hangs on a hanger. It was the idea of ​​his son, who studied psychology, sociology and criminology at Vrije Universiteit. He thought committee and board members would be especially pleased to wear their association’s jackets or vests. His father started working and it was a great success. His son also created the Libas website.

Celil arrived in the Netherlands in the late eighties, at the age of twenty-six, by train from Germany. Illegal. He received a note from a friend with an address and took a taxi from Amsterdam Central Station. He was taken to an industrial complex in Noord, it was completely dark and there was no one there. There he stood. Celil: “I have never experienced anything like this before, in Istanbul you can hear music day and night, there are always people on the street. I had no more than 25 German marks with me. The taxi driver only believed it after he heard Turkish music from the house upstairs and then let me inside.”

Five years later he received a residence permit. The past time has been full of fear. Immigration police could arrest him at any moment. Later, his wife came from Turkey, and his children were born here. Celille: “We were poor. My wife made milk from coffee creamer for the babies.”

For Mehmet Selil, repairing clothes is “an art,” says his son, who sits hunched over his sewing machine and folds it from time to time. He is more than just a tailor, he also makes bespoke clothes. Since the store is located right next to the Albert Cuyp market, customers buy fabric, buttons and everything else they need there. Celille turns it into “something beautiful,” as his son says. “Give my father a piece of cloth and he will turn all the individual components into a single whole.” Celil adds: “It gives me pleasure to create something out of nothing, then I am one with the material.”

