Swisscom, the objective is to combine the strengths of Fastweb in fixed connectivity with Vodafone Italia’s performance in mobile services

Swisscom announces a binding agreement with the Vodafone Plc Group for the acquisition of 100% of Vodafone Italia for 8 billion euros “with the aim of integrating it with Fastweb, its subsidiary in Italy”. This can be read in a note from the Swiss group which explains how “the combination of high quality complementary mobile and fixed infrastructures, as well as the skills and assets of Fastweb and Vodafone Italia, will give life to a leading convergent operator in Italy”. With this transaction – it should be noted – “Swisscom significantly strengthens its presence in Italy, where it has operated successfully since 2007 through Fastweb.

Over the last ten years, Fastweb has recorded growth of over 50% in terms of customers, turnover and adjusted EBITDA and has established itself as one of the main operators in the Italian market. Vodafone Italia is a quality mobile network operator with a large customer base. By combining Fastweb’s strengths in fixed connectivity with Vodafone Italia’s leadership in mobile services, the NewCo will be able to generate significant benefits for consumers, businesses and the country.”

“Economies of scale, more efficient cost structure and significant synergies will enable NewCo to generate high value for all stakeholders, support investments and offer innovative convergent services at competitive prices, improving performance and experience for customers in all market segments.” Swisscom recalls that the transaction remains subject to the approval of regulatory and other competent authorities.