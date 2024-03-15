“I thank the Honorable Rita Dalla Chiesa and the entire Culture Commission for proposing this important recognition dedicated to the Petruzzelli Theatre. With the hope that the provision will be transformed into law as soon as possible by the two branches of Parliament, the tribute that rewards the commitment made by the Puglia Opera Foundation for the rebirth of one of the most significant cultural containers of our country, after its reconstruction, architectural and cultural, with the fundamental transformation into a production theatre”. This was declared by the superintendent of the Petruzzelli Theater in Bari, after the approval in the Culture Committee of the Chamber of an amendment, signed by the Forza Italia group leader, Rita Dalla Chiesa, which provides for the recognition of the Petruzzelli Theater in Bari with the La Scala theaters of Milan, Fenice of Venice and Regio of Parma, as a “national monument”. The bill for the “Declaration of a national monument of Italian theaters” has the objective of guaranteeing these historic cultural containers recognition that enhances their prestige, history and activities. The final green light will come with the approval of the law by the House and Senate.

Superintendent Biscardi expresses “deep satisfaction for this wonderful news, which enhances the importance of the Apulian theater from an architectural and cultural point of view, publicly thanking the Honorable Dalla Chiesa, and the president, Federico Mollicone and with them all the members of the Commission Culture of the Chamber of Deputies”.