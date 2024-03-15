Fiumicino, March 15, 2024 — — Inspection of the Rio Fregene and Manila establishments in Fregene by Mayor Mario Baccini to assess the damage caused to beach facilities as a result of frequent storm surges in recent weeks. Prime Minister Roberto Severini and the municipal manager of the Area of ​​Territorial Strategies were also present on site.

“Storm surges in recent days have caused significant damage to structures and the situation requires urgent intervention. After a thorough assessment of the damage, we began the procedure to request the intervention of the Lazio region. – emphasized Mayor Mario Baccini. “We need to act quickly to allow beach managers to resume operations for the upcoming summer season.” We will work closely with regional authorities to provide the necessary support so that managers can welcome tourists and residents in optimal conditions.” – concluded the First Citizen.

