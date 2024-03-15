Oh Yeong-su, a 79-year-old actor and star of the Squid Game series which was popular on Netflix, was sentenced to 8 months in prison for sexual harassment. The sentence was suspended, as reported by the Korean Herald. The actor, the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe in 2022 for his role as Oh Il-nam, was convicted of ‘inappropriately touching’ an actress in 2017.

The process

The woman took legal action in 2021, accusing her colleague of harassment during a theater tour. Oh Yeong-su defended himself, as he told broadcaster JTBC, claiming that he held the woman’s hand “to show her a direction” and that he also apologized for her behavior. The sentence issued by the court, for a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison, requires the actor to follow a 40-hour ‘re-education’ programme.

The second season of Squid Game

Oh Yeong-su, one of the main characters of Squid Game, is not part of the second season of the record-breaking series. The second season is expected in the second part of 2024.