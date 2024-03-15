The economic policy of the Meloni government: a success under the lens of the Financial Times

The Financial Times doesn’t mince words: Italy under the leadership of the Meloni government is demonstrating an economic effectiveness that surprises even the most sceptical. But it’s not just words: the numbers speak clearly.

The comparison between Italy and Germany, carefully examined by the FT analysts, highlights a data that makes noise: on Thursday 14 March the spread between the costs of ten-year loans between Rome and Berlin fell to a minimum of 1.16 points percentages. Translated this means that Italy has never had such advantageous interest rates compared to Germany in the last two years.

Government bonds: spread rises to 127 points at the start

Spread growing at the start of the day: the differential between BTPs and German Bunds rose to 127 basis points, compared to the 125 recorded yesterday at the close.

The yield on the Italian ten-year bond is 3.72%.

But what is the secret of this success? According to the London economic-financial newspaper, the keystone is the economic policy of the Meloni government, and while growth appears to be stagnating in Germany, Italy is experiencing a surge in confidence thanks to the measures adopted by its government.

Only a few days ago, before the results, the Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti had commented to the English paper on the significant reduction in the gap between the yields of Italian and German bonds. “Three or four months ago, few could have imagined that the spread today, in mid-March, could be 123 basis points,” adding that he hopes the gap in borrowing costs “continues in this direction” to 110 basis points.

According to the British newspaper, these developments represent “an important turnaround” compared to October, underlining the market’s growing confidence in the economic management led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, especially at a time when growth in Germany shows signs of stalling. The narrowing of the spread also reflects growing investor confidence in the Italian economy and expectations of interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank. As German government bond yields rise, Italy shines with a lower cost of debt, coming in at 3.55%, after starting the year at 3.7%.