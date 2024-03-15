Home Technology

The well-known music streaming service announces the availability of video content. Let’s see who can take advantage of this new feature.

Looking for music videos? From now on you can view them on Spotify, and not just on YouTube Music. A real turning point, which the well-known music streaming service announced with the aim of bringing a breath of innovation to its contents. From a platform accessible exclusively in audio format, Spotify has decided to launch itself into the video universe.

The streaming service has always focused mainly on music, offering various types of musical content, which can be listened to by registering with an email address. Alternatively, there is the possibility to sign up via Google, Facebook or Apple account. The plans for accessing the available content are free and paid. The latter are called “premium”, and allow a series of advantages, including listening free from advertising interruptions.

It will be the users registered for the premium service, therefore those who pay to use the platform, who will have the opportunity to watch the videos in the countries affected by the launch. These are: Brazil, Colombia, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Kenya, the Netherlands, Poland, the Philippines, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Video content will be available on iOS, Android, computers and smart TVs by selecting the “Switch to video” option, which will only be visible for supported songs.

Those who use the platform for free, however, will not be able to access the visual contents, but only the audio ones. Spotify in free mode and with advertisements allows not only listening to music, but also podcasts. An online resource that involves different types of content, and that users can clearly choose based on their preferences. Podcasts enrich one’s knowledge, propose new points of view, inform and entertain.

In our initial beta deployment, we’re starting with a limited subset of the entire catalog, which includes thousands of music videos. Within this subset, we prioritize a broad range of popular genres and artists in launch markets.

Sten Garmark, global vice president of Spotify

