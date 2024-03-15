Available on Prime Video is the film Space Monkeys, the debut feature film by Aldo Iuliano, already winner of the Golden Globe and numerous international awards for the short film Penalty and in competition at Venezia 80 with Dive in the Orizzonti section, who wrote the screenplay with Severino Iuliano and Alessandro Giulietti.

It is a visionary film shot in three languages, with a fast-paced pace and above all inspired by current news events: artificial intelligence in the foreground, in a world where it is easy to question reality in favor of the virtual; the task of facing dangerous challenges is entrusted to the complex emotions of five teenagers during an end of summer party who will transform the game into a risky destiny.

Produced by Andrette Lo Conte for Freak Factory with Rai Cinema and the contribution of the Calabria Film Commission Foundation, it was shot entirely in Calabria, between the beach of Crotone and a 1400s castle located in the mountains in Caccuri.

“Artificial intelligence will revolutionize our world quickly. Space Monkeys explores the possible consequences of this revolution. It is a film that questions the present and the future, asking itself a crucial question, how to distinguish the real from the virtual when the boundary line becomes increasingly thinner? The film, co-produced and distributed in Italy by Rai Cinema, is now available for everyone on the platform on Amazon Prime”, says producer Andrette Lo Conte, who recently founded the start-up Freak Lab which deals with AI applied to ‘audiovisual.

Space Monkeys, il cast

In fact, playing the new generation addicted to the virtual world are very young stars such as Souad Arsane (French actress who was a revelation at the 2019 César Awards), Amanda Campana (protagonist of the Netflix series “Summertime”), Riccardo Mandolini (protagonist of the Netflix series “Baby”), Ambrosia Caldarelli (protagonist in the Circeo series on Paramount Plus) and Haroun Fall (already protagonist of the Netflix series “Zero”).

The technical department is of excellence, starting from the photography by Daniele Ciprì, to the editing by Marco Spoletini, to the music by Maestro Enrico Melozzi (an increasingly regular presence at the Sanremo Festival), to the scenography by Paki Meduri, to the costumes by Francesca Sartori and Mara Masiero.

