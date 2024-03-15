Somali forces killed five extremists who besieged a hotel in a normally safe area of ​​the capital, authorities said Friday.

Police spokesman Kasim Roble said three soldiers were killed and 27 people were wounded in the Thursday night attack on the SYL hotel in Mogadishu.

The Somali extremist group Al Shabab stated this Thursday on Telegram that its fighters managed to penetrate the hotel, which is not far from the presidential palace and is frequented by government officials.

“The situation is now calm, the hotel is safe, legislators and other residents of the hotel began to return and the security situation returned to normal,” Roble said.

Journalists were prohibited from entering the hotel once the siege ended.

Attacks in the coastal capital had decreased in recent weeks after security was tightened. Al-Shabab, which opposes Somalia’s central government, has been responsible for many deadly attacks on hotels and other locations before.

The last serious attack in Mogadishu took place in October 2022, when at least 120 civilians were killed in two car bombings at a busy intersection.

Somalia’s government is carrying out a high-profile offensive against the extremist group, which the United States has described as one of the deadliest organizations in the al Qaeda network.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared an “all-out war” against the extremists, who control large areas of central and southern Somalia and have been the target of dozens of US airstrikes in recent years.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Somalia extremist armed forces

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions