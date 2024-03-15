Next April 8th we will experience the 2024 Solar Eclipse, which on this occasion Mexico will be the protagonist for a particular reason.

According to Gregory Schmidt, scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Mazatlán, Sinaloa will be the best place in the world to witness the 2024 Solar Eclipse and stated that this event “will not be repeated in this area until in 300 years.”

In addition to this, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), through the Mexican Space Agency (AEM), reported that it will work together with the US space agency and the Mazatleca Astronomical Society, in the educational activity “Total Eclipse of Sun – April 2024”.

For his part, the general director of the AEM, Salvador Landeros Ayala, explained that “Mexico will be in the eyes of the world,” because the port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, was chosen by NASA as the best geographical point to settle and document the total solar eclipse

It is worth mentioning that the astronomical phenomenon will begin at 9:51 a.m. (Central Mexico).

According to the space agency, what you can see during a total solar eclipse will depend on weather conditions and where you observe it from.

Weather conditions: You need clear skies to have the full eclipse experience, with a clear view of the Sun and Moon. However, the eerie daytime darkness associated with eclipses remains noticeable even with cloud cover.

The location: To see all stages of a total solar eclipse, you must observe it from somewhere along the strip of totality: the places on Earth from where the Moon’s shadow completely covers the Sun. The path of the totality Totality for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is shown below in yellow.

Eclipse watchers outside the path of totality could see a partial eclipse, in which the Moon covers most of the Sun, but not all of it. Eclipse glasses are required for the entire duration of an eclipse when viewed from outside the path of totality.

