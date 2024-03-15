Alessandro De Santis, the singer of the French Saints, decided a few months ago to abandon Instagram and Facebook and the reasons do not concern compliments on his physical appearance. The decision, the singer points out in a long post on the group’s pages, is linked to the inability to “manage the amount of ‘input’ that comes from social media”. A gesture that he shares with many other famous people who have chosen to take a break from social media over time. Among the Italian VIPs who have done the same, there is Lapo Elkann: the Italian entrepreneur abandoned all platforms in 2017, declaring that he preferred to live in “real life, offline, rather than in virtual life”. He returned to Twitter in 2019, but only to promote his Laps Foundation.

In 2022 it’s Madame’s turn. The Italian singer-songwriter, in fact, took a three-month break from social media after her success in Sanremo, declaring: “I stopped. I took a trip to Jordan alone, I uninstalled the social network apps from my phone.” There were also many international VIPs. She never resumed a social life Selena Gomez: her account was deleted in 2017 after she was hacked. Her Instagram profile which has 429 million followers is managed by a team of experts, while she stays away. ‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown also took a step back by deleting her Twitter account in 2018 after her image was used for some homophobic memes. And in 2022 Millie also left TikTok.

Pamela Anderson also chose to ‘detoxify’ herself from virtual life in 2021 due to unpleasant comments related to her sixth marriage, preferring to dedicate herself to “reading and reading”. Between one film and another, the British actor, Tom Holland, famous for playing Spiderman, also unplugs. On Instagram you defined social media as overstimulating and suffocating”, calling for the need to take a break from online mode every now and then.