The Volkswagen Group is ready for the next step in its history of electric vehicles, and it has to do with affordability. For example, Volkswagen itself has already promised an ID.2 electric car costing less than 25,000 euros, and its sister brands could also take advantage of this. Cupra, for example, also previewed its compact Raval, and now it’s Skoda’s turn to show off its entry-level electric car to the world.

Smaller but more spacious

So, meet the Skoda Epiq, a car that has already won Autofans’ award for being the ‘most ambitious name of 2024’. However, it didn’t steal the name because this electric car has everything it needs to succeed. Unlike the VW ID.2 or Cupra Raval, what we’re seeing here is an SUV – always a smart move – and it comes in Skoda’s cool new ‘Modern Solid’ design. So expect stylish LED lighting, unpainted bumpers and illuminated logos, because that’s what’s allowed these days. Moreover, the Epiq places itself in the ever-popular B-segment and not even a little bit, because with its length of 4.1 meters it is a good 10 centimeters shorter than Skoda’s own Kamiq with an internal combustion engine.

However, this Epiq promises to increase boot volume by 20 percent, or at least 490 liters. It owes this to the efficient use of its pure electric platform, and judging by the images, we’d even swear the rear seat is simply mounted on a flat floor, like in a van. The same images show the dashboard from all sides, which particularly stands out for its minimalism. For example, most functions are controlled by a central infotainment screen with a touch strip below it, although we do see a row of physical buttons just below it. What also catches the eye is the compact driver display hidden behind the brand new steering wheel.

Power reserve over 400 kilometers

We’re getting less information about the Epiq’s powertrains, although Skoda has been kind enough to reveal one detail: range. The production version should travel more than 400 kilometers on a single charge, which is not bad for a compact electric car. This means it remains close to what Volkswagen has already promised for its ID.2 and Cupra for its Raval, and that’s probably no coincidence because Skoda is also likely to be based on the new MEB Entry platform. So expect front-wheel drive and electric motors with up to 226 hp, or that’s the real Volkswagen ID. The 2all concept was released.

In this case, Skoda is not calling this Epiq the Concept title, but it is not yet a true production version. However, this research model should already provide a concrete idea of ​​what the final Epiq will look like. It should hit the market next year and will be competitively priced, to say the least: Skoda promises to sell the Epiq from €25,000.