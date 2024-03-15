The Skoda Epiq is the next compact, electric SUV from the Bohemian car manufacturer, which will arrive on the market in 2025 with a list price of around 25,000 euros. Before presenting the final version, Skoda launched this concept which also anticipates the brand’s new design language called Modern Solid.

Skoda Epiq electric city SUV, features

The next City SUV Skoda Epiq is characterized by its length of 4.1 meters and space for five people, with a load capacity of up to 490 litres. It incorporates the new Modern Solid design language both inside and out and offers a maximum electric range of over 400 kilometers.

Skoda Epiq frontal

Design and interior

The design features a sculpted bonnet with new Skoda branding and a high-gloss black Tech-Deck Face with integrated electronics. The headlights feature Matrix LED technology and the robust front bumper has a spoiler painted in Unique Dark Chrome.

Skoda Epiq rear 3/4

The side view features a tall, wide tornado line that separates the glazing from the rest of the bodywork, while the rear features a rugged bumper with new Skoda lettering on the tailgate. Outside it also stands out for its matt metallic paint in Moon White and the orange details on the roof bars and wheels.

The interior of Skoda’s new compact SUV combines minimalist body lines with advanced technology. The digital instrumentation is integrated on a small monitor inserted in an eyelid, while a large central screen manages the infotainment.

Skoda Epiq cockpit dashboard

Below it are the only physical buttons on the dashboard. The steering wheel features a two-spoke design with side rotors and controls for ADAS, multimedia and more, maintaining the style found in the Skoda range.

Volkswagen MEB Entry platform

From a technical point of view, the Skoda Epiq was born on the MEB Entry platform, shared with the Volkswagen ID.2 and the Cupra Raval. Featuring front-wheel drive mechanics designed specifically for electric vehicles, the Skoda SUV will have batteries that will offer a range of around 400 km.

Prezzo

With a price of 25,000 euros, the next Skoda SUV fits into the electric car segment with a more affordable cost, in which we find in addition to the VW ID.2 also the Renault 5 and other models that are increasingly appearing in this segment .

Skoda Epiq

Epiq posterior 3/4

Epiq anterior 3/4

Epiq frontal

Cockpit dashboard

AbitacoloSkoda Epiq

Exit date?

The release date scheduled by Skoda is 2025. In the same year the VW ID.2 Cupra Raval “cousins” are also expected on the market, and all three will be assembled in the Volkswagen plant in Pamplona (Spain).

