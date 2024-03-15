Single allowance, lighter ISEE for 6 million families: the scheme

The ISEE will be reduced for over six million families who receive the single allowance for their children. The assistance money will be excluded from the calculation of the economic indicator, allowing beneficiaries to more easily access other bonuses intended for families. The deputy minister of Labor and Social Policies, Maria Teresa Bellucci, announced this news, as reported by the newspaper Il Messaggero. In practice, INPS will deduct from the value of the ISEE the amount received for the single allowance during 2022. Currently, INPS is already preparing this deduction for the ISEE currently being submitted. Considering that a low ISEE guarantees a single allowance of around two hundred euros per child, which translates into 2,400 euros per year, this deduction will have a significant impact on the declared income.

This is a temporary solution awaiting structural intervention. The deputy minister explained that the government is aware of the negative effect of the single allowance legislation on the calculation of the ISEE, which is causing problems for families in accessing social benefits. Meanwhile, the payment of the single allowance for children has been underway for two years, reaching over ten million children. However, this check increased the ISEE of the beneficiary families, blocking access to other aid. An ISEE below a certain threshold allows you to obtain numerous bonuses, such as those for psychological visits (with applications arriving in the next few days) or for public transport. The ISEE is also used to calculate the nursery bonus. Therefore, the government is working to reform the ISEE through an inter-ministerial technical table involving the Ministries of Labour, Economy and Family.

The technicians will have to identify the critical issues in the ISEE calculation and propose possible solutions. One of the solutions could concern reducing the impact of the first home on the indicator. However, before proceeding, costs and coverage will be carefully evaluated. The government, through the commitment of the deputy minister, has also expanded access to the single allowance, in particular for large families, those with disabled children and, in certain cases, for those with children under the age of three.