The final inflation readings for February largely confirm preliminary publications, without causing any surprises to the markets. However, some downward revisions emerge in the details, which could have an impact on the overall interpretation of the inflation trend. The modest 0.1% increase in monthly inflation, keeping the annual rate at 0.8%, reflects a steady downward correction in underlying inflation, now at +2.3% compared to the preliminary reading of 2.4%. This downward revision of the underlying inflation rate is significant, as it indicates a more moderate trend than previous estimates.

In particular, the significant downward revision of the shopping cart from 5.1% to 3.4% (compared to the preliminary reading of 3.7%) represents an unprecedented correction since last October. This suggests that consumer price developments may be less robust than initially expected, with a potentially positive impact for consumers.

Although food inflation continues to show significant trend growth, trailing only leisure and restaurant services, the slowdown recorded in February is considered good news for consumers. These data confirm the moderate trend in overall inflation, which could alleviate concerns regarding an excessive acceleration in consumer prices.

Despite the overall moderate trend in inflation, there are some unpleasant surprises in the details of the data. The significant increase in the price of olive oil, with a trend growth of 46% and a monthly increase of 5.5%, represents one of the main surprises. This increase could have a negative impact on consumers, especially considering that olive oil is a main ingredient in Mediterranean cuisine.

Additionally, domestic flight prices saw a sharp increase in February, with monthly growth of 8.7%. This represents the largest cyclical increase across commodities, indicating a significant increase in costs for domestic travelers.

However, there is also good news for consumers regarding reduced energy pressure, with electricity and gas bills falling. This could offer some financial relief to households and businesses by reducing home and business utility costs.

*Italian market analyst at eToro