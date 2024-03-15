Rome, March 15, 2024 – “Incitement to hatred is a crime and must be punished.” After saying goodbye to Maurizio Sarri, Ciro Immobile reports that he was “verbally and physically attacked by a group of people” this morning in front of his 4-year-old son’s school while accompanying him and his wife. The attack, Immobile emphasizes through his press service, is the result of “incitement to hatred” by some press outlets and journalists through social networks, who, with “words of hatred”, reported “reconstructions that are not inherent in reality”, attributing the branch to Sarri. Immobile will initiate criminal proceedings against those responsible for “slander”.

“This morning, Friday, March 15, Ciro Immobile, his wife Jessica and his 4-year-old son Mattia were verbally and physically attacked by a group of people in front of his son’s school,” his office said in a statement. Scarlett Company. “Unfortunately, all this follows the incitement of hatred carried out and supported by some media and journalists through their social channels, who spread words of hatred against Ciro Immobile and also report reconstructions that do not correspond to reality.” “After this episode,” the note continues, “the football player instructed his lawyers today to initiate criminal proceedings against those responsible for this slander. Such statements are seriously defamatory and therefore damaging to the professional and personal image of the athlete and will be brought to the attention of the appropriate referee. Inciting hatred, especially if it is groundless, is a crime that must be punished.” (source: Ansa).

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.