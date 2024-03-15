Serious mourning at the Tor Vergana Polyclinic, Asia Semeraro died at the age of 22, struck by a sudden illness

A very serious loss has struck the Tor Vergata Polyclinic. Unfortunately, a 22-year-old girl called Asia Semeraro died suddenly due to an illness that left her with no escape. Many of her wanted to remember her with messages of condolence.

The news obviously threw pain and despair, not only in the hearts of his family, but above all in those of his classmates. Among the various messages on her social media, there is also one from the institute she attended and where she was studying to become a nurse.

Asia Semeraro was only 22 years old and everyone says she seemed fine. He did not have such serious pathologies as to be able to think of such an epilogue. However, in recent days she had fallen ill and from what those who were with her say, she immediately alerted the health workers, with the hope that they could do something to save her life.

The doctors who responded to the scene tried to resuscitate her for a long time, but in the end they could only confirm her death. Their desperate attempts to keep her alive were of no avail. Unfortunately for her there was nothing left to do. The girl, originally from Ostuni, was doing an internship at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic and in fact the news of her disappearance led to pain and despair.

The university’s message of condolence for Asia Semeraro

CREDIT: ALL IN 4K

Many in these hours have chosen to write a message for her, both to remember her, but also to show affection and closeness to her family, struck by a sudden and heartbreaking loss. Among these there is also that of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, who wrote on social media:



Hi Asia. The PTV nursing community is particularly moved by the premature and unexpected death of Asia, a young student of the nursing faculty of our university. Her greatest desire, to become a nurse, had pushed her to leave her loved ones to move and study in Rome.

Her kindness and sweetness allowed her to stand out from the other students, already in the first experiences of her internship. You would surely have become a good nurse, a motivated professional dedicated to her profession. The nurses and all the staff, she shares the family’s pain by expressing her deepest condolences. Hi Asia.