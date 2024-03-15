The 2023-2024 school calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) marks Friday, March 15 as the day of Administrative Discharge, on these days students do not attend schools, but teachers must dedicate it to grading exams and Capture of qualifications on the SEP digital platform.

There are three of these days in the school year, all on Fridays, and they are distributed in such a way that they form “bridges” when joined with holidays. That happened with the Administrative Discharge on November 17, which was linked to the celebration of Revolution Day, it will happen on July 12, prior to the end of the course, and today, March 15, which is linked to March 18, day on which the birth of Benito Juárez will be celebrated, because although the precise date is the 21st, since 2006 the Federal Labor Law was modified so that the days of mandatory rest were taken on the Monday closest to the civic holiday, an initiative aimed at promoting tourism and avoiding school absenteeism.

However, the long weekend from March 15 to 18 will not be for all students in the country. The 2023-2024 school calendar of the state of Guanajuato, applicable to public and private basic education institutions incorporated into the state educational system, considers that today is a common day. In this way, the state schools of Guanajuato will have normal activities today, and you will only have free days on March 16, 17 and 18.

March 18, the day on which the birth of Benito Juárez will be celebrated, also commemorates the oil expropriation of 1936, however, this historical event is not considered a reason for mandatory rest.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions