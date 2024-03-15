Neve Campbell will be Sidney Prescott again in Scream 7, as announced by the actress herself through a post on Instagram. She, the actress, had abandoned the popular horror saga after the failure to reach an agreement on the compensation she should have received for the sixth film, in which she in fact did not participate.

Another return concerns that of Kevin Williamson, creator of the franchise and screenwriter of three films in the saga directed by Wes Craven and producer of the last two reboots, who will take on the role of director for the first time. The screenplay of the seventh chapter is the work of Guy Busick, who also wrote the previous one.

The interpreter of Sidney Prescott posted a photo of the script on social media, thus announcing his return: “Hello everyone. I am so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!! It has always been a great pleasure and honor to have the opportunity to play Sidney in the Scream films. My appreciation for these films and what they meant to me has never wavered. I am very happy and proud to say that I have been asked, in the most respectful way possible, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could.

Even though I’ve been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both horror master Wes Craven and the magnificently talented team of Matt and Tyler, I’ve dreamed for so many years how amazing it would be to make one of these films with Kevin Williamson at the helm . And now it’s happening, Kevin Williamson is directing Scream 7! This was his creation and his is the brilliant mind that dreamed this world. Kevin is not only an inspiration as an artist but he has also been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you’re as excited as I am. See you on set, Kevin.”

Williamson also said he was excited to return almost thirty years after his first screenplay. After the failure to reach an agreement on the compensation which led Campbell to abandon the sixth chapter of the saga, Williamson had publicly expressed his closeness to the actress.

The previous two films in the franchise brought back the old characters, but also and above all focused on the new young protagonists. In fact, at the center of the story were the Carpenter sisters, played by Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, and their storyline needed a final chapter. In recent months, however, Melissa Barrera was fired from SpyGlass following several posts that the actress had shared on social media regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This radical decision was the target of much criticism, and a few hours after its release Jenna Ortega also abandoned the film, officially due to commitments already made for Wednesday’s filming, but perhaps out of solidarity with her colleague. Even director Christopher Landon (Death Wishes), initially hired to direct Scream 7, said he was against the dismissal of his protagonist and left the project a few months later. After the delays due to the Hollywood strikes and this internal earthquake, the script inevitably underwent rewrites to meet the new needs.

It is precisely in this chaotic scenario that the return of Neve Campbell and the choice of Kevin Williamson as director come into play. There is no news yet regarding the release date of the new chapter of the Scream saga, but it is likely that filming will begin within the year and that the film could be released in cinemas during 2025.