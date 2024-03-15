Santa Marinella, March 15, 2024 – “We are pleased to learn that the region has decided to allocate the necessary funds to allow LazioCrea to resume all initiatives and activities taking place at the Castel Santa Severa. In this way, it will be possible to immediately begin a new action to develop this cultural and tourist center of great importance for the entire territory,” says Mayor Pietro Tidei.

“We, as a municipal administration that also has a museum center inside the castle that attracts thousands of visitors every year, are ready, as before, to actively cooperate for the success of all initiatives that will be implemented by the region.

I would like to dwell on two more issues that are of vital importance for the district. Our municipality has submitted to the competent heritage department a detailed project for the use and enhancement of the assets and land belonging to the region. A project capable of bringing 8 million euros of income to the institution’s coffers in just a few years, and will also have an important and positive impact in terms of the services offered throughout the territory, which is known to have a tourist vocation. and this is one of the sections of the Roman coast most popular and visited by Roman holidaymakers.

In addition, I take this opportunity to recall the absolute need to cleanse the green area of ​​the former sports center on the Pirga seafront in Santa Severa from abuses, including abuses in construction, committed in the past. And in this case, we strongly recommend that you intervene in a timely manner, especially given the approaching swimming season, and it would be nice to be able to enjoy this pearl – a park located on the seashore, with playgrounds, sports grounds and recreation areas. Finally, we hope that the region will also give priority to the restoration and reconstruction project of the former maritime colony on Via Cartagine. This is an asset that has the potential to become another very valuable tourism and hospitality asset and a new source and opportunity for economic and employment development in the area.”

