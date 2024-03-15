San Felice Circeo, March 15, 2024 – Laziocrea spa, a proprietary company of the Lazio region, on behalf of and on behalf of the Lazio region, is promoting a procedure aimed at providing contributions (one-off vouchers) to 318 women. childbirth, giving preference to young mothers in particularly vulnerable situations.

The voucher is intended for women who have given birth with an ISEE not exceeding 30,000 euros. The voucher is valid for the purchase of goods necessary for a newborn (specified in Article 5 of the notice attached to this message).

As stated in the notification, the beneficiaries of the notification are women giving birth who have completed the twelfth week of pregnancy by December 31, 2023.

Among the requirements:

be Italian citizens, EU citizens or have a permanent residence permit (EU residence permit for long-term residents referred to in Article 9 of Legislative Decree 286/1998; residence permit for family members of a citizen of the European Union – Italy or EU – stateless states -member referred to in Article 10 of Legislative Decree No. 30/2007; permanent residence card for family members who do not have the citizenship of a Member State, according to Article 17 of Legislative Decree No. 30/2007). For the purposes of the benefit, foreigners with political refugee status or subsidiary protection status are treated as Italian citizens (Article 27 of Legislative Decree of 19 November 2007, no. 251);

be a resident of a municipality in the Lazio region; if there are minor children, comply with the obligation to attend school; reside and/or reside for at least 5 years in a property that has a regularly registered legal right (e.g. title, lease, loan, usufruct, etc.).

The application for participation must be prepared and submitted by the applicant exclusively electronically through the system accessible through the following link https://webapp.regione.lazio.it/sostegnomaternita, before 12:00 April 15, 2024.

