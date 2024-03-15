The actor’s lawyers accused prosecutors of violating the rules in obtaining the documents provided by the prosecution: leaked information to the media, deprived the grand jury of evidence favorable to Baldwin

Lawyers for Alec Baldwin have asked a judge to dismiss a manslaughter charge in connection with the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust,” accusing prosecutors of violating rules in obtaining documents provided by prosecutors. Specifically, the defense argues that prosecutors violated court orders by disclosing information to the media and “illegally” deprived the grand jury of evidence favorable to Baldwin. According to the lawyers, this is “an abuse of the system against an innocent person whose rights have been trampled upon to the extreme. The court should reject the accusation”.

Baldwin is accused of manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western film Rust in October 2021 when the prop gun held by the actor exploded.

The motion to dismiss comes just days after the manslaughter conviction of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, a weapons manager on the set of ‘Rust.’ The charge carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. The actor, who has always pleaded not guilty, was charged again with manslaughter in January this year and will face trial starting on 10 July.