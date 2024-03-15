loading…

LONDON – The military plane carrying British Defense Minister Grant Shapps experienced signal problems while flying near Russian territory. London claims the disruption was Moscow’s work.

The British government, through its spokesman, said GPS interference occurred for about 30 minutes when a Royal Air Force (RAF) Dassault 900LX Falcon flew near Kaliningrad on Wednesday.

Defense Minister Shapps was on the plane as it flew home from Poland where he had watched NATO war games.

Kaliningrad is a Russian region on the Baltic Sea, about 1,200 km west of Moscow.

“This does not threaten the safety of the aircraft and it is not unusual for the aircraft to experience GPS interference near Kaliningrad, which of course is Russian territory,” said the spokesperson, as reported by The Times, Friday (15/3/2024).

A British defense source said the plane had multiple navigation systems so it did not rely solely on GPS to fly.

“There is no excuse for this and it is an irresponsible act on Russia’s part,” the defense source told The Sun.

Although it is Russian territory, Kaliningrad is located between two NATO countries; Poland and Lithuania.

The Russian exclave is highly militarized.