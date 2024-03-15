German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany, France and Poland agreed today to immediately purchase more weapons for Ukraine on the world market, in addition to creating a new long-range rocket coalition.

“We will not relent in our support,” Scholz stressed at the end of his meeting with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the Polish prime minister, Donald Tusk, in the Weimar Triangle format.

He indicated that the three agreed among other measures “to immediately acquire more weapons for Ukraine throughout the world market.”

The expansion of the production of military equipment, also with partners in Ukraine, and the creation in the Ramstein Group “of a new coalition for long-range rocket artillery.”

MV

