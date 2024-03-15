loading…

Russia said there were 13,387 foreign mercenaries fighting to defend Ukraine, mostly from NATO countries. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that 13,387 foreign mercenaries were involved in the war in Ukraine on the side of Kyiv.

Of that number, around 5,962 were confirmed dead.

According to the ministry, Poland—one of Kyiv’s strongest NATO backers—is by far the country with the largest number of mercenaries in Ukraine, namely 2,960 troops. More than half of that, some 1,497 soldiers have died in the fight against Russian forces.

The US, Kyiv’s main military aid sponsor and donor, has provided some 1,113 mercenaries. According to Russian Defense Ministry estimates, of that number, at least 491 soldiers have been killed.

Third on the list is Georgia, which has provided some 1,042 mercenaries, at least 561 of whom have been killed.

Georgia, according to its official policy, took a neutral stance towards the Russian-Ukrainian war. The Caucasus country has also repeatedly rejected Kyiv’s calls to open a “second front” against Russia.

However, hardline nationalist groups in the country have actively participated in the war in Ukraine.

Georgia is followed by Canada, which has provided 1,005 identified mercenaries, at least 491 of whom have been killed.

Canada has a large Ukrainian community, most of which dates back to the post-World War II era, when Nazi collaborators from Ukraine fled to the country en masse, fleeing persecution by the Soviet Union.

England, Romania, Croatia and France also contributed large numbers of mercenaries.

Even though Paris declared its support for Kyiv, only around 356 French citizens chose to fight for it, and around 147 of them were killed, according to Russian Defense Ministry estimates, as reported by Russia Today, Friday (15/3/2024).

French mercenaries are believed to have suffered heavy casualties in mid-January, when a temporary gathering place for foreign troops was hit by a high-precision Russian strike in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The attack killed more than 60 foreigners, most of them French citizens, the Russian military said at the time.

