Russia officially opened voting for the presidential elections, in which Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for 24 years, emerges as the favorite in the absence of an opposition. In this way, the Kremlin leader would find himself facing a new mandate until 2030. The first polls to operate were those of the regions of Kamchatka and Chuktka, which began to receive the population located in the point on Friday, March 15. easternmost of this nation.

Due to the size of Russia, and the different time zones, the elections will be extended until Sunday, March 17. Among some of the areas where voting tables have been installed are the territories occupied by Russia in Ukraine or in Transnistria, a pro-Russian separatist region of Moldova.

More than 112 million Russians are called to participate in the presidential elections. Photo: AFP

Putin calls for voting as a “sign of patriotism”

Prior to the start of the presidential elections in Russia, President Vladimir Putin asked the more than 112 million voters not to “deviate from the path” and to express a “patriotic” position in their vote to “confirm our unity and determination to move forward.” “.

An eventual new term for Putin is criticized due to Russia’s lack of democratic legitimacy due to the president’s constant nominations. Likewise, there is no opposition, since the other three candidates he will face (Nikolay Kharitonov, Leonid Slutsky and Vladislav Davankov) do not oppose the military offensive in Ukraine and are considered pro-Kremlin.

However, figures opposed to Putin, such as Alexei Navalny or Boris Nadezhdin, died in strange circumstances or were blocked from participating by the electoral commission.

In this sense, Navalny’s widow asked Russians to vote for any other candidate, except for Putin. The wives of Russian soldiers mobilized in Ukraine joined this request, demanding their return. For its part, Ukrainian diplomacy called on the international community to reject the result of a vote that it calls a “farce.”

Putin assures that voting in these presidential elections in Russia is an act of “patriotism.” Photo: AFP

What was Putin’s mandate like during the war with Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the current conflict as a battle against Western powers, crucial for Russia’s survival, and has mentioned the challenges facing the Russian population, although without going into details.

Russia’s economy, hit by international sanctions, has shown signs of recovery, although its main focus has been supporting the war effort as the conflict enters its third year. Despite the Kremlin’s initial hopes for a quick resolution, the situation has dragged on.

Russia has managed to regain the initiative on the battlefield, thanks in part to declining Western support for Ukraine. Putin has highlighted recent victories, including the capture of the city of Avdiivka in February.

On the other hand, Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, has pointed out in Brussels that the member countries of the Atlantic Alliance are not providing enough ammunition to kyiv, which has significant impacts on the development of the conflict.