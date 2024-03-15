loading…

Russia announced that 10 Indonesian citizens were mercenaries fighting on the Ukrainian side, four of whom were killed. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The Russian government announced that 10 Indonesian citizens (WNI) had become foreign mercenaries fighting on the Ukrainian side. Of that number, four of them died.

The data was released by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the details of which were broadcast by the Russian Embassy in Jakarta via the X account @RusEmbJakarta, Friday (15/4/2024).

“The Russian Ministry of Defense continues to keep track of foreign mercenaries entering Ukraine to participate in fighting,” the Russian Embassy account said.

“Since February 24 2022, around 13,387 foreign mercenaries have arrived in Ukraine,” the embassy continued.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not been able to verify the Russian government’s claims.

“This information needs to be investigated further. Please ask Russia about the data they have,” said Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Lalu Muhamad Iqbal in a written message.

Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that as many as 13,387 foreign mercenaries were involved in the war in Ukraine on the side of Kyiv. Of that number, around 5,962 were confirmed dead.

According to the ministry, Poland—one of Kyiv’s strongest NATO backers—is by far the country with the largest number of mercenaries in Ukraine, namely 2,960 troops.

More than half of that, some 1,497 soldiers have died in the fight against Russian forces.