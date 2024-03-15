Royal Enfield’s 650 platform is based on the modern 648 cc parallel twin: it is an engine that is capable of delivering a maximum power of 47 HP at 7,250 rpm. and with a peak torque of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. The frame is tubular in steel, which uses the engine as a stiffening element, and is combined with a double-arm swingarm, also in steel.

After the latest Shotgun 650 (here is our test), Royal Enfield seems to want to close the circle and complete the offer with a new model. This is demonstrated by the latest images captured by our Indian colleagues at Rushlane, who have spotted what will most likely be the Classic 650 as a pre-series. However, from previous sightings, the Indian company seems intent on also offering the Scram 650 , on the same platform.

As for the lines, the Classic 650 inherits the DNA from its little sister the 350, but with larger superstructures and dimensions, which give it a lot of personality and a pleasantly old-style charm. The bike’s frame seems to come directly from the Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun, a tubular steel unit, which uses the engine as a stiffening element, and combined with a double-arm swingarm, also in steel. The fork should also be the same with upside down legs.

However, the latest shots and the spy video provide us with other information: the instrumentation is partly visible, and shows a circular instrument that appears to be analogue, to maintain the “old style” soul of the bike. Finally we have several chrome parts, such as the two exhaust pipes that run parallel to the ground, the headlight covers, the direction indicators, the handlebars and the steering plates.