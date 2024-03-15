Rome, 15 March 2024 – The Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Rome are carrying out intensive control measures in the area of ​​Termini railway station, aimed at protecting decency and combating all forms of lawlessness.

Dozens of Carabinieri from the Compagnia Roma Centro, supported by colleagues from the Rome Group, combed the area in front of the station, from Piazza dei Cinquecento to the Einaudi Gardens and under the porticoes adjacent to the National Roman Museum – Palazzo Massimo, where they removed numerous makeshift beds stacked there as bivouacs for the homeless.

from 7Photo GalleryCleanliness checks at Termini Station

In particular, the Carabinieri of the Roman division of Scalo Termini sanctioned two Peruvian citizens caught by surprise through Enrico De Nicola, where they opened their completely illegal business of reselling ready-to-eat food products.

In reality, the women were selling glass beer bottles, soft drink and food cans contained in pots and pans, and plastic bags already portioned.

Two retail “points of sale” with corresponding menus and prices, discovered by carabinieri on the sidewalk in front of the entrance to the monumental complex of the Baths of Diocletian, confiscated drinks and 240 kg of food contained in pots, pans and plastic packaging. of various sizes, all subject to administrative arrest. They were fined 10,000 euros.

Instead, a 46-year-old Peruvian man was reported as being found in possession of 72 items of clothing of questionable origin with price tags attached.

The Roma Centro carabinieri then arrested an Italian citizen of no fixed address, who was arrested immediately after stealing several items of clothing from a store in the Galleria Forum Termini.

Another 12 people are declared at large: four people for attempted theft, one because they were found with a knife, one because they were found with documents of third parties, two people responsible for not respecting the ban on returning to the municipality of Rome and others 4 persons responsible for non-compliance with the Dacourt Law issued against them by the Commissioner of Police of Rome.

During the action, the Roma Centro carabinieri also carried out numerous traffic checks, as a result of which 173 people were identified and 48 vehicles were checked.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.