Rome, March 15, 2024 – The activities of the local police in the capital of Rome to combat the phenomena of urban degradation continue unabated. Agents of the I Centro Storico Group who carried out an operation to restore the green area located at the foot of the Colle Oppio park, on Via Giovanni Mario Crescimbeni, near the Domus Aurea, in which an illegal settlement had been created. . In addition to having a hut furnished with sheets of metal, blankets and other available materials, the residents, who were not present at the time of the intervention, excavated a part of the ground located on the side of a small hill. to make it flat and therefore easier to use. The intervention of the local police made it possible to restore amenities in the area with the complete dismantling of the settlement. The operations were carried out with the help of Ama employees, who, using 5 vehicles necessary to remove a significant amount of garbage and litter, began cleaning the area.

