The Rome Marathon is scheduled for Sunday 17 March 2024 in the capital, with consequences on traffic. In fact, many roads will be closed to traffic. Let’s see below what are the sections to avoid in order not to get stuck in the car. This 29th edition takes place on a route that winds through the center and touches the most iconic places of the Capital.

Roads closed Rome Marathon

On the night between Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th March, starting from midnight the via di San Gregorio, via Celio Vibenna and via dei Cerchi axis will be closed to traffic. From 08:00 on Sunday the traffic stop will be on the entire route.

Rome Marathon 2024 route map

Rome Marathon route

The Rome Marathon starts at 8.30am on Sunday 17 March from the Fori Imperiali, passing in front of the Colosseum, the Arch of Constantine and the Basilica of San Paolo. The route touches the Piramide Cestia and the southernmost point in via Valco di San Paolo between via Ostiense and via Marconi. Subsequently, it continues towards Testaccio, Lungotevere Aventino, Lungotevere de’ Cenci and Lungotevere dei Tebaldi up to via della Conciliazione. Then it heads towards Castel Sant’Angelo and the Foro Italico, passing through the Ponte Duca D’Aosta and returning towards the centre.

The finish line of the Maratona is in via dei Fori Imperiali

Participants also pass through Piazza del Popolo, the Twin Churches and walk along the 7 km of wonders: via del Corso and via del Babuino. After skirting the Circus Maximus, the last kilometer takes you back past the Arch of Constantine and the Colosseum, with the finish line at the Imperial Forums.