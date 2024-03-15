MILAN – Here it is, the objective of “Rebus Banksy”, the new album-book by Andrea Del Monte: to go beyond the name and delve deeper, through some of the greatest art forms, into all the meanings that the works by the English writer himself can offer: emotions, feelings, reflections and notes. Published by Ensemble, it is a “listenable” book (contains 10 songs). Therefore the young Latina singer-songwriter is not interested in Banksy’s identity. In this regard, he declares: â€œFor me, the identity of the writer can remain a puzzle; I am passionate about his art, or rather, the message of his works.

And the message of ten of his works inspired as many poets to write the poems which Del Monte himself then set to music and sang with the collaboration of John Jackson (Bob Dylan’s historic guitarist), Fernando Saunders (producer and bassist of Lou Reed) , Gino Canini (trumpet player of Jovanotti, who contributed musically to the film The Great Beauty by Paolo Sorrentino) and Ezio Bonicelli (violinist and guitarist of Giovanni Lindo Ferretti and CCCP). The songs/poems can be listened to from the Spotify QR code placed in the flap of the back cover of the same book, published by Ensemble. These are the poets: Vivian Lamarque, Antonio Veneziani, Renzo Paris, Elisabetta Bucciarelli, Geraldina Colotti, Susanna Schimperna, Giorgio Ghiotti, Gino Scartaghiande and Fernando Acitelli.

The Pontine singer-songwriter himself wrote a poem. In practice, in this new album-book Del Monte crosses music, poetry and narrative. In the songs his deep voice mixes with an electronic musical genre but of folk origin, where acoustic and non-acoustic musical instruments blend with the help of electronics and where even in the closing song “A thread that escapes life”, as in a divertissement, Del Monte tries his hand at using autotune for his chorus. The album in particular slips between more energetic moments as in the song ‘Goal planetario’ complete with trumpet played by Gino Canini, up to the ‘Filastrocca in disarmamo’, a sadly current song written by the poet who won the ‘Premio Witch poetry” Vivian Lamarque, in which Bonicelli’s violin makes everything poignant.

As for the book, in addition to the poems themselves, it also contains ten stories written by Antonio Pennacchi (Premio Strega 2010), Antonio Rezza and Flavia Mastrella (both “Golden Lion” for Lifetime Achievement), Angelo Mastrandrea, Alessandro Moscè, Marcello Loprencipe, Diego Zandel, Helena Velena and Ugo Magnanti. They too are famous writers and, like the poets themselves, they were inspired by the messages of the ten works. But if the poems were, in some ways, “uniformed” by the music and voice of Del Monte, the stories instead are only “united” by the same source of inspiration: Banksy’s street art. The album-book also includes four interviews with as many exponents of the artistic world in all its forms: Vittorio Sgarbi, Vauro Senesi, Sabina De Gregori and Giuseppe Pollicelli.

Finally, it should be remembered that Banksy’s ten works have been revisited and reinterpreted by Jacopo Colabattista. Andrea Del Monte is a guitarist, songwriter and composer. He participated in the historic â€œIl Cantagiroâ€ festival in 2007, winning the critics award. He has performed several times at “Casa Sanremo” and at “Sanremo Off” and in some stages of Radio Italia. John Jackson and the musician and ethnomusicologist Ambrogio Sparagna collaborated on his first EP. He published the book “Brigantesses, stories of love and rifles”. whose attached disc opens with the intervention of Sabrina Ferilli. For Ensemble he published the disco book “Puzzle Pasolini” with which he received the “Microfono d’oro”, “Antenna d’oro per la TIVVU” and the “Sette Colli” awards at the Campidoglio and, to Lanuvio, the special prize of the “CROFFI Castelli Romani Film Festival”. Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/andreadelmontemusic.