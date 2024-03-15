Real estate market, it’s not just Italy that’s suffering. Germany, Vonovia collapses: the largest company in the sector. Thud in the stock market

It is not only the Italian real estate market that is suffering. After the publication of the terrible accounts for 2023 in which losses of over 6.7 billion euros were recorded, the Vonovia company collapsed on the stock market, leaving over 8% on the field at 24.61 euros per share.

The causes of the collapse

Although the accounts did not disappoint the company’s targets, such as the sales volume of 4 billion, the devaluation of approximately 10.7 billion euros in its portfolio weighed on the fall. A positive surprise, however, according to analysts, as Milano Finanza writes, is the proposal for a dividend of 0.9 euros per share for 2023, up 6% compared to the previous year.

For 2024, management has forecast an adjusted ebitda between 2.55 and 2.65 billion (2.65 billion in 2023) and an adjusted pre-tax profit between 1.7 and 1.8 billion (1.86 billion in 2023 ).

Real estate market, Vonovia collapses. The Germans are also in bad shape. What analysts predict

But it is on the title that there are the most disagreements among analysts. Jefferies, for example, as Milano Finanza writes, recommends selling (with a target price of 22 euros), while Goldman Sachs and Citi suggest buying, with target prices of 40.5 euros and 51.50 euros respectively.

According to Citi, Vonovia reported 2023 results in line with estimates, with a net asset value down 18.5% to 46.82 euros per share, and a decline in EPS, but with dividends increasing. The company also introduced a new dividend policy for 2024, designed to be more resilient in adverse macro environments.

Citi estimates rental revenue growth of 4.5% in 2024, for a total of 3.4 billion, exceeding the company’s guidance which expected organic rental growth between +3.4% and +3.6 %.

The expected dividend is in line with Citi’s estimate of 0.91 euros. However, Vonovia has changed its dividend policy for 2024, aiming to distribute 50% of adjusted EBT plus excess cash annually.

But not only Vonovia

In recent days, Vonovia’s two national competitors, Leg Immobilien and Tag Immobilien, also announced losses in the 2023 financial year. “Once the market has stabilized, we will return our focus to increasing profit,” he assured the CEO.