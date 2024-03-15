LA7 presentation of programs with Urbano Cairo. 2023 Photo credit Nick Zonna

Rcs, Cairo confirms itself as the first Italian publisher with over 31 million unique users per month

In a context of general uncertainty due to the continuation of the war in Ukraine, with its consequences also in terms of impacts on the economy and trade, and the emergence of the conflict situation in the Middle East starting from October, the Group has achieved the objective of achieving highly positive margins (EBITDA) in 2023, growing compared to those achieved in 2022 and of continuing with further cash generation from operational management.

The Group’s consolidated net revenues in 2023 stand at 828 million (845 million in 2022). Digital revenues represent approximately 26.3% of overall revenues. Advertising revenues in 2023 amount to 347.1 million, up compared to 345.4 million in 2022 (+1.7 million). The overall advertising revenue from online media is equal to approximately 43% of total advertising revenues.

Publishing and circulation revenues amount to 332.9 million (355.8 million in 2022) and show a decrease of 22.9 million, substantially attributable to the decline in revenues from collateral works (-10.8 million) and circulation revenues due to print medium, partially offset by growth in revenues from digital subscriptions.

Both Italian newspapers confirm their circulation leadership position in their respective market segments in December 2023 (Source: ADS data January-December 2023). La Gazzetta dello Sport, with the Audipress 2023/III survey, confirms its position as the most read Italian newspaper with over 2 million readers.

At the end of December, the total active customer base for Corriere della Sera (digital edition, membership and m-site) amounted to 595 thousand subscriptions (508 thousand at the end of 2022 – Internal source). The customer base of Gazzetta pay products (which includes the G ALL, G+, GPRO and Fantaampioto products) closed at the end of December 2023 with 214 thousand subscriptions (171 thousand at the end of 2022 – Internal source).

The main digital performance indicators confirm RCS’s significant market position, with the Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport brands reaching 30.2 million and 17.8 million average unique users respectively in the period January-December 2023 per month and respectively 3.8 million and 2.5 million average daily unique users per month (Source: Audicom). Also in 2023, RCS was the first online publisher in Italy with an aggregate figure of 31.6 million average monthly unique users (net of duplications – Source Audicom).

The main social accounts of the Corriere System, as of 31 December 2023, reached approximately 12.5 million total followers (considering Facebook, Instagram, X, Linkedin and TikTok – Internal source). The growth of the social profiles of La Gazzetta dello Sport also continues, exceeding a total social audience of 6 million at the end of December (also considering Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok – Internal source).

In Spain, Marca and Expansion confirm their leadership position in print circulation in their respective market segments in December 2023 (Source: OJD). The latest survey by the Estudio General de Medios, published in November 2023, confirms Unidad Editorial as leader of Spanish daily information, reaching around 1.6 million overall daily readers with the newspapers El Mundo, Marca and Expansión. The growth of digital subscriptions continues (Internal source) which in December 2023 stood at above 136 thousand subscriptions (101 thousand at the end of 2022) for El Mundo and 82 thousand subscriptions for Expansion (51 thousand at the end of 2022).

As part of the online activity, elmundo.es,marca.com and expansión.com stood at the end of 2023 respectively at 44.4 million, 90.6 million and 9.5 million average monthly unique browsers between nationals and foreigners and including apps (Source: Google Analytics). The social audience of the publications of the Unidad Editorial group (Internal source) stands at 10.7 million followers for El Mundo, 18.6 million for Marca, 2.4 million for Telva (considering Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok) and 1.5 million for Expansión (considering Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and Linkedin).

Other revenues, equal to 148 million, increased by 4.2 million compared to 2022 (+143.8 million). The 2023 EBITDA is positive for 136.2 million, up by 17.7 million compared to 2022 (+118.5 million). Net non-recurring income and expenses are negative for 0.4 million (negative for 12.1 million in 2022 mainly in relation to the costs relating to the transaction on the real estate complex in via Solferino).

EBITDA before non-recurring charges is positive for 136.6 million, an improvement of 6 million compared to financial year 2022 (+130.6 million).

At 31 December 2023, net financial debt reduced to 23.4 million, from 31.6 million at 31 December 2022. The improvement is mainly attributable to the significant contribution of ordinary operations, positive for 62.6 million, partially offset by distribution of dividends (approximately 31 million) and technical investments and non-recurring charges for a total of 25.7 million.

It should be noted that typical management is affected by the current collection times of the tax credits foreseen for the publishing sector (as of 31 December 2023 the residual credit also relating to the years 2021 and 2022 was 27.4 million). In the second half of 2023 RCS generated positive cash flows, improving the net financial position by 46 million compared to 30 June 2023 (69.4 million of net financial debt).

2023 was characterized by the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine, with its consequences also in terms of impacts on the economy and trade, which are causing a situation of general significant uncertainty and a slowdown in the economic growth expected in the reference markets. Since October, following the Hamas attacks on Israeli territory, a conflict situation has arisen in the Middle East with potential growing impacts at a geopolitical level, which is further accentuating the general context of uncertainty.

The Group does not have direct exposure and/or commercial activities towards markets affected by conflicts and/or sanctioned entities. These conflicts, with their impacts, are still ongoing even in this early part of 2024.

The development of the situation and its potential effects on the evolution of management, which are the subject of constant monitoring, are not yet predictable at the moment as they depend, among other things, on the evolution, developments and duration of the conflict in Ukraine and that in the Middle East and their geopolitical effects.

In consideration of the actions already implemented and those planned, in the absence of a worsening of the consequences attributable to the continuation and developments of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and/or the cost dynamics, the Group believes that it is possible to set the objective to achieve highly positive margins (EBITDA) in 2024, growing compared to those achieved in 2023 and to continue with further cash generation from operational management. The evolution of ongoing conflicts and the general situation of the economy and the reference sectors could, however, influence the full achievement of these objectives.