Peter van Dijk (38), owner of a flower export company in Alkmaar, says he has been voting for Wilders for many years. Equally sweet was the fact that his favorite politician’s party suddenly became the largest of all in the previous parliamentary elections. But now that PVV is on the cusp of power, his situation is a little disappointing. He says he doesn’t regret his vote so far, but Wilders will now have to “show his balls.” According to Van Dijk, Wilders adds too much water to the wine. “Of course, we need to form a coalition, but he should now simply say: either you make some concessions, or there will be new elections.”

Van Dijk’s doubts about Wilders’ actions began with his speech about Ukraine: “I think it’s okay to send equipment, but we absolutely shouldn’t send soldiers.” Wilders’ turn leaves room for that, he said. He is more lenient about anti-Islam proposals that were shelved during the election campaign: “I didn’t think it would work anyway.”

For PVV voter Henriette Braber (44) in Sappemeer in Groningen, the disappointment with Wilders’ maneuvers is so great that she expects that the next time the ballot drops on the mat, she will leave the envelope unopened. “The Dutch people have spoken, but again they are not listening. We wanted Wilders to be in power, we voted for him en masse, and now he is not yet prime minister. Why are we still voting?

The concessions Wilders made at the negotiating table fuel Braber’s suspicions. “He said A during the elections, now suddenly at some points he says B. Then I think: was he brainwashed or something like that?

“Sign of Weakness”

A man in his fifties from Ourca, whom the NRC previously spoke to during an NRC survey of local residents, does not want his name in the newspaper “because it is a small village where everyone knows each other.” During the Rutte years, he consistently voted for the VVD, “because this is the man who helped us get through all these crises.” But on November 22 last year he supported the PVV for the first time, hoping his vote would slow down migration: “I don’t think a stop is necessary, but there could be less of it.”

Wilders’ decision to give up the post of prime minister in exchange for a right-wing “programmatic cabinet” is causing mixed feelings. “If he had not entered the government at all, my vote would have been in vain. But the fact that he is already abandoning his bid to become prime minister still looks like a sign of weakness. Although his merit is that he abandoned this in order to be able to do something for the country.”

Unlike Alkmarder Peter van Dijk, the fishmonger from Ourcq does not believe in new elections. “Then he will still have to sit down with the same parties. So it doesn’t solve the problem.”

As the conversation progresses, Van Dijk also points out that he also sees the benefits of choosing Wilders for the House of Representatives rather than the cabinet. “This way he can control the party. We have already seen in the example of FVD what this will lead to if you pay too little attention to it. Moreover, a prime minister who needs to be constantly protected does not seem very useful to me.”

One step by the PVV to withdraw troops may even please him. A bill banning voting for people with dual passports would affect Pieter van Dijk himself. “I also have a Czech passport. I would like to emigrate there someday. Less censorship, wokeness and social oppression.”

Share Write to the editor