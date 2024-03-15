Prosecutors in the Sam Bankman-Fried case are seeking 40 to 50 years in prison for the FTX founder convicted of fraud. AP news agency reported this on Friday. According to prosecutors, Bankman-Fried is guilty of a “historic” major fraud.

SBF, as the former crypto billionaire is known, was found guilty of fraud, money laundering and conspiracy in November. According to the jury, SBF used money that clients deposited on the FTX cryptocurrency exchange to financially improve his own investment company, Alameda Research. FTX clients lost at least eight billion dollars without their knowledge.

Prosecutors on Friday called SBF’s actions “one of the largest financial frauds in history and likely the largest fraud of the last decade.” According to prosecutors, SBF defrauded “tens of thousands of people and companies scattered across several continents over several years.”

“He stole money from clients who entrusted it to him; he lied to investors; he sent false documents to creditors; he pumped millions of dollars of illegal donations into our political system and bribed foreign officials,” prosecutors continue. They cite the tens of millions of dollars he gave to Democratic politicians and lobbyists, as well as the bribes he paid to Chinese government officials.

SBF’s lawyers only want him to receive a prison sentence of 5 to 6.5 years because this is his first offense and he is said to have cooperated during the trial. The SBF will hear its verdict later this month.

