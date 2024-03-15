Having a good Internet connection has become something important that users look for when hiring the services of a company.

The Internet of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is this organization’s proposal to bring telecommunications to remote communities, offering a low-cost option.

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) reveals in its Consumer Magazine that this alternative stands out for its 91 thousand free internet points with coverage of up to 50 meters each, as well as the ease of using this system, since users only have to connect to the “Internet Para Todos” network in the WiFi section.

Likewise, the CFE offers 4.5 G plans, without annual payments and immediate contracting, you only have to purchase the SIM and verify compatibility with your device.

Likewise, the MFI alternative stands out, which is a modem that offers mobile internet that supports up to 10 devices (including cell phones, computers or tablets) and must be contracted directly from the CFE website.

The Magazine positively values ​​this option, as it offers quality for its low price.

FA

