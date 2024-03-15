Geert Wilders has repeated this regularly in recent decades. When the leader of the PVV was asked whether he was in the running for the post of prime minister, he invariably answered what a politician in that position should say: that only the strong hand of his leadership would set the country on the right path.

On Wednesday it became official that this will not happen. Despite his victory in the parliamentary elections, the largest party with 37 seats, he renounces his official claim to the Tower. An altruistic choice, he said on X: “Love for my country and voter is great and more important than my own position.”

The revised version appeared Thursday morning. It was “undemocratic,” he complained to cameras, that as the leader of the largest faction he would not become prime minister. He indirectly blamed the NSS and the VVD, neither of which were interested in cooperating under Prime Minister Wilders.

In these parties you heard approval that Hertha had to temper the growing disappointment among its supporters on Thursday. As with Pim Fortuyn, some of Wilders’ voters see him as the Messiah. The leader of the PVV did not want to lose their support, so a transition from greatness to sacrifice followed.

For all Plus subscribers

Subscribe to the Mighty Times newsletter



Every Saturday, Tom-Jan Meeus analyzes the political week in his own newsletter – and reveals what almost no one sees.

login logout

But already the day after the elections, potential coalition parties received signals through the PVV that Wilders was open to discussing the premiership.

The PVV leader combines friendly negotiators with a steely mental state. He is not one to withdraw his claim to the Tower without consideration. But anyone who was paying attention already knew that he didn’t see himself living the life of a prime minister. Never avoid cameras, pay attention to vain people and whiners, always be accessible to everyone: nothing for him.

Influence on the authorities

This turned out to be the most decisive choice of his career. Those around him saw it happen again and again: Given a choice, Wilders consistently chose influence over power.

In 2004, he chose a risky political existence on his own two feet rather than remaining in the VVD faction, a power factor in The Hague that had been in the coalition continuously for ten years. In 2012, after a year and a half, he ceased his role in the cabinet of the first Prime Minister of the VVD, Rutte I, knowing that he would be outside the power structure for many years to come.

The most telling period was the 2017 election campaign. After he was condemned in late 2016 for his “less is less” remarks in 2014, he rose sharply in the polls. As a result, three months before the elections, he was one step ahead of his rival Mark Rutte: 35 to 23 seats.

Then Wilders made one unnatural choice after another. For a trivial reason, he refused to participate in some important television debates. In the final weeks of the campaign, he disappeared for several days, including for staff. He did not even respond to an attempt at contact from the so-called Secret Committee, in which faction leaders secretly consult with the intelligence services. Riddle: Wilders is the only faction leader who is fully present at all meetings of this committee. He lost this chance for power – the international press gathered in droves in The Hague – also due to his own actions: on election day, Rutte received 33 seats, he – 20.

But his parliamentary style, his preference for tough confrontation, also always put him at a distance from power. He often seemed not to notice how much he offended people with his sharp tongue. And the elementary art of placement for the Hague ruler is completely alien to him. One of his favorite quotes, often quoted in the caucus room, is from Winston Churchill from 1941: “Never give up.” Never. Never. Never.

This also explains why he radicalizes so easily and quickly: anyone who criticizes him can count on him to resist. In 2005, he still believed in understanding and courses for followers of radical Islam. Two years later, the Prophet Muhammad became Hitler. Something similar happened with “less is less” statements. After he first misspoke in an interview with NOS, he indicated to colleagues that he had probably gone too far. But when the PvdA opposed him, he organized a disgraceful evening with a chanting crowd, for which he was convicted by the Supreme Court in 2021.

Human knowledge

Moreover, his human knowledge is often insufficient, which was seen several times in this formation. From the appointment of Gom van Streen as an informant to the public pressure on Pieter Omtzigt, a man whom the CDA has been telling for fifteen years that he will entrench himself if he is not treated in a businesslike manner.

There are many examples showing that MP Wilders influences public opinion, but lacks the ability to govern politically. “Man cannot go beyond his human limitations,” Nesio wrote in Dichtertje. It’s the same with the leader of the PVV: a person who has a relatively large influence on the country, and also a person who cannot cope with the government.

Share Write to the editor