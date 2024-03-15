As previously reported, the government has commissioned the French Naval Group to build four new submarines for the Royal Navy.

Outgoing Minister of State for Defense Christoph van der Maat (VVD) announced his selection on Friday during a presentation in Den Helder. According to Van der Maat, the French proposal represents a “worthy successor” to the current Walrus class boats.

The choice to go with Naval Group means the Swedish-Dutch Saab Damen combination will miss out on a mega order that could potentially be worth 6 billion euros. Last Wednesday, during an emergency debate called by the AKP, most of the House of Representatives strongly supported the Swedes as the only way for Dutch shipbuilders to maintain a prominent role.

The names of the submarines were also announced: His Majesty’s Orca, Swordfish, Barracuda and Tiger Shark.

However, the vast majority of members of the House of Representatives did not want to intervene in the selection process now, as suggested by the leader of the AKP faction, Chris Stoffer, but first waited for the decision of the Ministry of Defense.

According to Secretary of State Van der Maat, the participation of Dutch industry is an important condition in the selection process and is guaranteed by the French bid: “Not only in construction, but also in maintenance. This decision is therefore not only beneficial for the navy and our security interests, but of course also for Dutch companies and strengthening our position in the field of knowledge,” Van der Maat said in Den Helder. Naval Group is collaborating with Kinderdijk-based Dutch shipbuilding company IHC, which specializes in dredgers and the maritime industry.

Preliminary reward

The submarine service now uses submarines built by RDM, but after the bankruptcy of this Rotterdam shipyard, the Netherlands no longer has its own submarine industry. The boats (the first one was put into service in 1990) are now outdated and difficult to maintain due to a lack of spare parts. According to the Ministry of Defense, the new boats represent a significant improvement. For example, France's new Barracuda-class submarines will soon be able to launch cruise missiles.

The government’s decision is preliminary: only if the House of Representatives approves, the contract with Naval Group can be signed. The House is likely to debate the issue in two weeks.

