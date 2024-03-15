“True solidarity with Ukraine? Fewer words, more ammunition“Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X ahead of his meeting with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday afternoon. The French President and the German Chancellor seemed to take this advice, or at least the first part of it, to heart when, after a long lunch of ultra-short statements, they attempted to address any possible Franco-German differences over the war. in Ukraine.

The apparent differences of opinion were nothing more than “malicious rumors,” Tusk said. According to him, the atmosphere in Berlin was good. “We share the same desire to do everything possible and for as long as it takes to ensure that Russia cannot win this war,” Macron said after twice deliberately addressing the chancellor as “dear Olaf.” The three of them were photographed: Scholz in the middle, awkwardly holding the fists of Macron and Tusk. There was no room for questions from journalists.

A group relationship therapy session was needed after temperatures between Paris and Berlin rose further in recent weeks. This was primarily due to the harsher tone that Macron has taken towards Russia in recent weeks, as well as Germany’s reaction to this. Tusk, who as former president of the European Council had to act as a mediator more often, could have a moderating effect on the two leaders. The three met as part of the so-called Weimar Triangle negotiations, launched in the 1990s to help Poland overcome its communist legacy.

Peaceful doves and hawks

Macron, as Le Monde summarized, “has moved from the camp of peace doves to the camp of hawks.” If in 2022 he emphasized that Vladimir Putin “should not be humiliated,” now he calls Russia a “defeat.” […] indispensable for the security and stability of Europe.” Sending ground troops should not be ruled out, he said in late February. According to him, the people who now say “never, never” are the same people who used to say that “never” Western tanks, planes or cruise missiles will go to Ukraine. “I remind you that two years ago many at this table offered to send sleeping bags and helmets.” This was a direct mockery of Germany.

Scholz, like the United States and the Netherlands, immediately reacted negatively. “It is clear: there will be no ground troops from either European countries or NATO,” he wrote on X. A special video message followed a few days later. “NATO is not and will not be a war party,” he said. Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck added: “I am pleased that France is considering how to increase support for Ukraine. But if I can give advice: send more weapons.” According to German data, France is far behind in arms supplies.

Although the French Foreign Minister stresses that any European military personnel in Ukraine will not engage in combat operations and may, for example, provide support in the use of Western-supplied equipment, Macron confirmed in a television interview on Thursday evening that so far, in his opinion, there is no borders. “We have placed too many restrictions on our vocabulary.” The war in Ukraine is “existential for our Europe and France,” Macron said. “If Russia wins this war, trust in Europe will be reduced to zero.”

German naivety

The interception of two countries that should form the EU’s engine has raised questions on both sides of the Rhine. In France, especially regarding what many strategic thinkers consider German naivety in the strategic field. “We are approaching a moment when it is necessary not to be cowardly,” Macron said.

Chancellor Scholz has been trying to respond to Russian aggression for two years. His government was initially slow to provide support, and only after significant foreign pressure did it provide advanced weapons systems such as the Leopard 2 tank. Since then, Germany has also been asked to supply long-range Taurus missiles. The weapon has a range 500 kilometers longer than British or French cruise missiles and is remarkably accurate.

Scholz’s refusal to deliver the Taurus and his strong opposition to Macron’s new, tougher approach have come under fire in recent days both at home and abroad. A large number of politicians and military analysts warned in an open letter in the daily newspaper Die Welt that Scholz was acting as a “Frieden Chancellor” and pursuing a dangerous policy of appeasement. Foreign experts from the German Christian Democrats and his coalition partner the Greens accused Scholz of “catastrophic defeatism” in the WZZ. The foreign representative of the second coalition partner, the liberal FDP, voted in the Bundestag this week to deliver the Taurus.

Now that there are no more problems in relations with Macron, according to Tusk, Chancellor Scholz faces the difficult task of smoothing relations in his own coalition.

