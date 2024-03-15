“Gilead’s commitment has been going on for over 30 years to transform the natural course of diseases by bringing innovative therapies to patients. The best example is that of therapies for viral hepatitis. If we think that Gilead was the first company in 2014 to launch a curative therapy for hepatitis C (HCV), we understand the importance that this highly strategic therapeutic area has for us”. Carmen Piccolo, medical director of Gilead Sciences Italia, told Adnkronos Health as part of the AISF-Italian Association for the Study of the Liver Congress, which yesterday and today in Rome attracted experts to take stock of viral hepatitis.

“Other forms of hepatitis are also in our sphere of interest – explains Piccolo – For hepatitis B the treatment available today is very effective and tolerable. For the most serious form, i.e. chronic Delta hepatitis, whose patients for 40 years have remained orphaned of treatments, Gilead has launched a therapy that is able to arrest the progression towards potentially fatal complications for patients”.

Not just viral hepatitis. In the field of liver pathologies, “with the recent acquisition of Cimabay – he underlines – Gilead will hopefully enter the field of primary biliary cholangitis, a pathology which has a very high unmet medical need. And therefore the hope is to bring patients a treatment which to date has demonstrated very effective data in clinical trials. Therefore our commitment should also be extended to areas other than infectious diseases to enter a more immunological area of ​​expertise”.