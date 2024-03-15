The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) dismantled a warehouse in El Salto in which there were around 214 thousand liters of stolen gasoline.

The location was thanks to an anonymous complaint from a resident who observed the constant departure of pipes carrying fuel. However, there were no arrests in the operation.

The site where the authorities arrived, after obtaining an order from a judge, is located on Gardenia Street, in the San José del Verde neighborhood.

During the search, federal agents also confiscated a dispensing pump with two dispensing guns, a pipe, five tractor-trailers, 13 containers and 17 tanks, among other items used to store the stolen liquid.

According to the agency, it is the largest hydrocarbon seizure in Jalisco so far during the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

On February 9, 2,100 inhabitants of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area were evicted after a clandestine fuel intake caused a leak that reached 12 meters high.

The work to repair it lasted more than seven hours. A day later, neighbors pointed out that said illicit activity is a constant in the pipeline that passes through Tonalá.

That day, the vapors from the expelled gasoline spread for 3.5 kilometers around, so an atmospheric alert was activated. In addition, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) suspended the service in the affected neighborhoods to avoid a tragedy.

In 2019, the López Obrador Government launched a strategy to stop fuel theft in the country, known as huachicoleo. The plan failed and the crime is increasing.

The operation included surveillance by the Army and the National Guard on the infrastructure of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex). However, gasoline theft increased compared to the previous federal administration.

“In previous six-year terms, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit saw huachicoleo as something normal and took it for granted in advance from public accounting. We had to say ‘enough’. With the support of the people who resisted the gasoline shortage, and with the active participation of the Armed Forces, we have been able to practically eliminate this criminal activity,” said the President during a message he issued at the National Palace.

In the entire six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto there were 28 thousand illegal seizures, but there were more than 62 thousand “milkings” between December 2018 and November 2023.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions