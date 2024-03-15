Fast fashion, Paris declares war on H&M, Shein and Zara

With a unanimous vote, the National Assembly gave the first green light to a bill that regulates ‘fast fashion’, low-cost fashion coming mainly from the Chinese market, and limits the excesses of consumerism to protect the ‘environment. France thus becomes “the first country in the world to legislate to limit the excesses of ultra-fast fashion”, declared the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Christophe Béchu. To become law, the proposal will now also have to be examined and voted on by the Senate.

The main measure of the proposal is to strengthen the “bonus-malus” system in the textile sector to take environmental costs into account. The text provides for a penalty equal to 50% of the sales price before taxes per product.

Ultimately, by 2030, this could rise to 10 euros per product. An amendment provides for increases to reach this price, including a first increase of 5 euros in 2025. The “bonus-malus” does not represent a tax as the contribution will have to be redistributed in the clothing industry, in particular in favor of sustainable clothing manufacturers.

The other key measure contained in the proposed law is the “advertising ban for products and companies” involved in ephemeral fashion, which falls under the definition of fast fashion and is used for aggressive marketing. In concrete terms, it will mean the end of targeted advertising on the Internet and no more collaborations for advertising purposes, especially those involving influencers. Retailers will also be required to post messages encouraging the reuse and repair of products sold online, raising consumer awareness of their environmental impact.

The main cause for concern is the intensive practices of the iconic Chinese company Shein, which produces on average “7,200 new items of clothing per day”. The legislative measure targets fast fashion brands, including Temu, which offer products for sale online for a few dozen euros, supported by aggressive marketing.

“The textile industry is one of the most polluting, responsible for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions”, underlined the author of the law, Anne-Cécile Violland, MP for Haute-Savoie and member of the Horizons group, who water pollution was mentioned in particular.

Despite having voted in favour, the ‘Les Républicains’ (Gaullist right) group criticized a specific article of the proposed law, assessing that “if advertising on fabrics, and on fashion in particular, is banned, there will no longer be fashion “, as stated by MP Antoine Vermorel-Marques.

Shein responded that it is “willing to display a message on the home page of its platform”, provided that “all fashion brands, but also e-commerce companies offering fashion products” do so. However, the well-known signature believes that the proposed law “disproportionately penalizes the most cost-conscious consumers”.