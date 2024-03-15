Packaging: unanimous yes from EU states to the regulation

The permanent representatives of the member countries at the EU (Coreper) unanimously approved the final compromise text on the Packaging Regulation. Malta and Austria have placed a reservation on the ballot. We learn this from diplomatic sources.

Meloni: “Italy, which doesn’t give up, wins on packaging”

“We have demonstrated that today in Brussels there is an Italy that does not give in to solutions that penalize our industry, but that is capable of continuing to negotiate until the end in a decisive manner, asserting the validity of its arguments, valorising the our excellences and managing to substantially modify the final result”. This is how Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni comments on the approval of the EU Regulation on packaging, in a note in which Palazzo Chigi underlines that “the results achieved are the result of a collective effort by all the actors of the ‘Italian system'”