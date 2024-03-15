Ostia, March 15, 2024 – Bans are being introduced in Ostia based on an order from the Coast Guard. The staff of the “Beach Delegation of Ostia”, during inspections dated November 8, 2023 and February 13, 2024, confirmed the persistence of dangerous conditions on the coastline between number 10 Lungomare Lutazio Catulo and numbers 6/8, 62 and 64 Amerigo Vespucci. embankment damaged by erosion. The latter, in particular, has already affected some of the structures located on the coast that fall within the scope of the concession to the bathing establishments indicated in the heading.

Therefore, the port authority issued a decree that includes the section of coast in front of “Nuova Pineta Pinetina”, “Hibiscus”, “Kursaal”, “Schilling”, “Sporting Beach”, “Venice”, “V-lounge” for swimming. beach of establishments”, Dopolavoro ATAC, located on the stretch of coast between numbers 10 on Lungomare Lutazio Catulo and numbers 6/8, 34, 62 and 64 on Lungomare Amerigo Vespucci. Coming into force on Friday 15 March, it will remain so until it is expressly repealed.

Prohibitions

Therefore it is prohibited:

“1.1.along the coast: transit and parking along the coastline to a depth of up to 20 meters on the land side;

1.2. in the area of ​​the sea ahead, at a distance of less than 50 meters from the shore:

a) sail, anchor and park on any vessel, both for pleasure and for professional use;

b) carry out diving activities using any equipment;

c) carry out fishing activities of any nature;

d) go sailing with a board and/or sail (surfing, kitesurfing);

2. Swimming at a distance of less than m is also prohibited. 20 in the sea area in front of the structures

participates in the erosion phenomenon.”

The above prohibitions do not apply:

“- to units and vehicles carrying out safety, restoration and maintenance activities; – emergency and medical equipment units;

– units of the VV F carrying out emergency rescue operations;

– divisions of FF.OO. in activities to suppress and protect public order;

– divisions of government bodies and administrations carrying out inspection activities, or enterprises responsible for restoring the safety conditions of structures.”

