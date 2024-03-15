Russia, which Russians have been waiting for so long, has finally shown itself. A society “with new qualities”, in which “the common man determines the fate of the country.” That was Vladimir Putin’s message to Russians ahead of the presidential election, which began on Friday and runs until Sunday. In a two-hour interview with Dmitry Kiselev, one of Russia’s leading propagandists, Putin described the Russia of the future as a “land of dreams.”

A country with Putin as the only and undisputed leader, where the strength of Russians lies in the “great internal connection with the Motherland and Fatherland.” Where nothing is missing and where money is not wasted, but every penny invested in the defense machine is assessed by its effectiveness in the “fight against the West.” A country whose nuclear arsenal is “always ready” and has “no red lines.” A country where loyal citizens are protected from “traitors” outside and inside. In short: according to the Kremlin, Putin’s country is a brave new world.

Propaganda

Critical Russians, especially those in exile, see a completely different Russia. In a country where “Putinism” has destroyed all opposition over the past quarter century, criminal wars are waged against neighboring countries, where critics are systematically imprisoned, expelled and killed. But also: a country where the majority bows their heads, looks away, or wholeheartedly supports the war in Ukraine. This weekend they are derisively talking about a “Special Election Operation” that in no way deserves the name “Presidential Election.”

They see not a wonderful new world, but an emerging fascist state. “How can we make it clear to the Russians that they have become fascists?” – the famous Russian writer Mikhail Shishkin, who lives in Switzerland, asked this week in a television interview. Comparisons with Stalinism, Nazi Germany and other totalitarian regimes are also becoming more common. But especially with the fictional Oceania of the dystopian novel 1984, published in 1949, in which George Orwell created a totalitarian state modeled on the Soviet Union.

“Freedom is slavery. War is peace. Ignorance is strength.” A young scientist tells NRC how he believes Orwell’s famous slogans are increasingly being echoed among him. The man, who himself belongs to an ethnic minority, lives in the capital of a Russian region. There he works at a university where he conducts research. He speaks on condition of anonymity because FSB security officers have already visited him several times. “The longer the war goes on, the harder it becomes to stay true to yourself. More and more topics are becoming dangerous,” he says over the phone.

He sees around him how the apolitical majority is influenced by a small radical group with a strong imperial worldview. “A worldview in which everything that is not Russian is seen as a threat. Therefore, they are trying to Russify others: Ukrainians, as well as Yakuts, Tatars and Buryats.” Kremlin propaganda cleverly exploits the ignorance of many Russians about the outside world. “Many Russians think that a ‘fascist’ is someone who is against Russia, like the Ukrainians.”

A Russian flag was painted on the side of a building in Moscow earlier this month. Photo by Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP

“Time for Russia” is one of the patriotic slogans hanging throughout the city. Photo by Natalya Kolesnikova/AFP “Victory is ours,” read an electronic billboard opposite a Moscow train station last month. Photo by Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP

Powerless

He sees in his surroundings how easily citizens become infected and the norm fades away. “Recently, my mother suddenly said at school that NATO is attacking Russia. She believed that her child should defend the Motherland and wanted to send him to school in uniform. She probably won’t even be able to point out Ukraine on the map.” Another directly stated that “LGBT propaganda” is deteriorating the quality of education. This makes him angry and powerless. “The best way to compare him is to Orwell.” The paradox is that many Russians are doing the same: the book has been at the top of Russian reading lists since the invasion of Ukraine.

However, it is unlikely that Putin keeps the book on his bedside table or even read it, says Russian-British author and journalist Masha Karp. She also sees great similarities between Russia and Orwell’s 1984. Last year she published George Orwell and Russia (Bloomsbury Publishing), in which she finds that little has changed in Russia since Orwell’s experience of totalitarianism during the Spanish Civil War. “With the exception of propaganda, which today is much stronger and subtler.” The cover of her book reads “2+2=5,” a Soviet slogan.

Zelensky’s dreams

In her youth, Karp herself secretly read the book (banned in the Soviet Union) with her mother. Even though Stalin had long since died and Brezhnev was in power, her mother was afraid to keep a book in the house at night. She knew that it was advisable to conduct searches for “traitors of the people” at night. What they read from Orwell described their own world almost identically. “We thought it was amazing that a foreigner could capture our Soviet life so poignantly.”

According to Karp, disregard for human life, absurd repression and all-consuming propaganda are the most important elements of totalitarian states a la Orwellian Oceania. Recent examples: a journalist had to go to a camp for seven years for posting on the Internet against the war. A Moscow student was visited by the police for calling his Wi-Fi network “Glory to Ukraine.” A St. Petersburg teenager could get five years in prison because of a poem by Ukrainian writer Taras Shevchenko. Protesters are arrested for holding a blank piece of paper.

Even Karp is struck by the “Orwellian” similarity of Putin’s repressions. “In 2022, a man was fined for dreaming about Zelensky. This is so absurd.” However, the fear that Russians feel is difficult for outsiders to understand. Karp discovered this in 1991, when she moved from Moscow to London. “In London it was unimaginable that the police would raid your house at night, arrest you and send you to a camp.” She believes the worst part of this fear is the mistrust it fuels. “You always think: will this person really betray me?”

Flowers in memory of the deceased oppositionist Alexei Navalny on the Solovetsky Stone, a monument to the victims of Stalin’s terror, Photo by Natalya Kolesnikova/AFP

It is precisely because the mental gap between Russia and the West is widening again that it is crucial, according to Karp and the researcher who spoke with the NRC, that the world monitors what is happening in Russia. And he also realizes that there is another Russia: a country of imprisoned opposition, escaped journalists, scientists and ordinary people who stood in line for hours in front of the grave of Alexei Navalny. The Russian opposition is calling on Russians to silently protest Putin’s re-election this Sunday at noon. The question is who will dare; On Friday it was announced that participation in the action could be considered “extremist”.

Can the West do anything to stop Putin? Karp, who has close ties to the Russian civil rights movement, is irked by the West’s naive attitude. “For all our knowledge of Stalinism, Nazism and other dictatorships, you might think that we have learned something from history. But no.” She fears the world will be stuck with Putin for not one, but two terms: until 2036.

Is there still a chance that things will turn out differently? Karp laughs at this and quotes Russian political scientist and former diplomat Alexander Baunov, who published a book in 2023 about totalitarian regimes in Europe. “He wrote that Franco’s bloodlust subsided as he got older, simply because his testosterone levels decreased with age. I’m afraid this is our only hope in Russia.”

