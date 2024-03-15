Venezuela has just taken a step forward in its legislation after the approval of the Organic Law Project for the Inclusion, Equality and Comprehensive Development of People with Disabilities by the National Assembly (AN), in its second discussion. Deputy Jorge Rodríguez, who heads this initiative, highlighted that it has become a reality thanks to the efforts of the families of people with special needs, who have fought for more than three years to ensure that the main requests of this group of the Venezuelan population.

What benefits will the Organic Law for the Inclusion, Equality and Comprehensive Development of People with Disabilities provide?

According to what was detailed by Jorge Rodríguez himself, this initiative, proposed by the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, was discussed throughout the country with the objective of obtaining contributions from everyone and vindicating those who have been neglected for years, people with different capacities.

A bill was approved in favor of people with disabilities in Venezuela. Photo: National Assembly Press.

The president of the AN emphasized that the process of change, begun in 1999, the Bolivarian Revolution, was necessary so that people with disabilities could receive the inclusion they deserve as human beings and citizens of Venezuela. In that sense, once this project is tested in other instances of the Government, regulations and programs focused on this group of Venezuelans will be created.

Who promoted the Organic Law for the Inclusion, Equality and Comprehensive Development of People with Disabilities?

The representative to the National Assembly María Gabriela Vega, one of the promoters of the law, pointed out that this is a fight that began with the arrival of President Hugo Chávez, back in 1999. As is known, the Organic Law Project for the Inclusion, Equality and Comprehensive Development of People with Disabilities was approved in the National Assembly (AN), in its second discussion.

Rodríguez recalled that this initiative by the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, is an example of how consensus and citizen participation can lead to significant changes in society.

What is missing for the official pronouncement of the law for people with disabilities?

“The process of change, begun in 1999, the Bolivarian Revolution, had to come so that people with some type of disability could receive the inclusion they deserve as human beings, good Venezuelans,” said Jorge Rodríguez after the approval of the Organic Law Project for the Inclusion, Equality and Comprehensive Development of People with Disabilities, where he stressed that it is an important step towards inclusion and equality for people with disabilities in Venezuela.

Jorge Rodríguez led the approval ceremony of the bill in favor of people with disabilities in Venezuela. Photo: National Assembly Press.

Meanwhile, representative María Gabriela Vega has also demonstrated her efforts, since the time of President Hugo Chávez, in favor of this group of Venezuelan citizens.

It is important to highlight that this bill, which was recently approved, will be sent to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) for review and ruling on its organic and constitutional nature. It is an important process in legislation and is crucial in ensuring that laws are in line with the country’s constitution.

The Republic NOW on WhatsApp and Telegram

Are you interested in staying up to date with the latest news from Venezuela? We invite you to subscribe to our channel at https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va92qzh7tkj8EQ6izf0H. You can also find us on Telegram as La República VE, join through the following link: https://t.me/larepublicave.