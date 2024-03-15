The book won’t be published until March 19, but marketing for Rutger Bregman’s Moral Ambition (De Correspondent) already reached Buitenhof three weeks ago. Last Friday, the NRC published a column by Stein Jensen about the book. There is more than a week left before publication, but this is not what has attracted the most attention. It was a scathing attack with the headline: “Rutger Bregman doesn’t come up with such strong ideas himself.” Jensen criticized Bregman’s “evangelical” style, accused him of ridiculing Buddhist monk Mathieu Ricard and said he was wrong to give people a “severe moral slap in the face.”

Moreover, she wrote, he “systematically puts forward powerful ideas […] It’s as if he invented them himself.” She gave two examples of the latter. What she missed in the book was that the term “moral ambition” was used in 2011 by Omri Elisha “to characterize the practices of American evangelical activists.” She was also concerned that Bregman encouraged his readers to be “good ancestors” but did not reference Roman Krznaric and his book “The Good Ancestor.” This, as Jensen stated, “is exactly what it is.” […] where the finds of women and migrants disappear from world history.”

Bregman responded after the LinkedIn post and said there were three factual inaccuracies in Jensen’s article and blamed her for not asking for a response. In a letter to the NRC, he complained about the “de facto” charge of plagiarism and the attack on his integrity. Both his publisher and he himself insisted on correction.

Honesty

First, a few formal points. Jensen’s criticism does not strike me as an accusation of plagiarism. The NRC Code (which is a “serious journalistic offence”) defines plagiarism as copying someone else’s work without citing the source, which goes beyond what Jensen Bregman is accused of. In my opinion, you can view Jensen’s accusations as an attack on Bregman’s integrity. At the same time, reviewers have greater freedom. They may exaggerate, use rhetorical devices, or caricature their opponents (or themselves). This may affect their powers of persuasion, but it is not prohibited. They don’t need to ask for an answer.

They just need to stick to the facts. Bregman saw three inaccuracies in Jensen’s column, and one of them led to a correction this afternoon. Jensen wrote that Bregman hid a number of facts about the monk Mathieu Ricard while they were in his book. The other two questions were less straightforward. Bregman argued that he did not need to cite Omri Elisha as the source of the concept of “moral ambition” since his research revolved around American evangelicals, a topic that had “nothing at all” to do with his book. Thus, he challenges not so much the factuality of Jensen’s view as its relevance.

Something similar applies to the controversy over the failure to mention Roman Krznaric. Bregman acknowledges this, but points out that he mentions another source for the term “good ancestor”, namely the American Ralph Nader. It’s right. When he introduces the good ancestor, he writes about “morally ambitious people who, as Nader himself once said, want to be ‘good ancestors’.” This quote by Nader (2004) is older than Krznarich’s (2020) book, although the latter writes in his book that he found a good ancestor in Jonas Salk back in 1977. It made sense for Bregman to mention Nader since he was already mentioned in his book. Moreover, he said, Bregman has a different approach than Krznaric, which would be “more ideological.”

Overall, I understand that the NRC sees no reason for further correction; a position that was repeated by the editors when the management of De Correspondent reported there. This doesn’t mean Bregman’s objections are misplaced; they can help the reader weigh Jensen’s conclusions. I would love to read them in the NRC and as a starting point for a discussion about how and when we should pay tribute to the giants on whose shoulders we stand.

Columnists have a lot of freedom, but they are bound by facts

Bregman did not take up the offer to write a letter. “I was afraid it would be too much,” she said with a note after the letter. After the attack, I was not sure how NRC would respond to this letter.” De Correspondent eventually posted a statement on its website: “The NRC refuses to correct the false allegations in the column about Rutger Bregman.” So it became that he said, she said, but in different places.

Difficult case

Stein Jensen remembers this case with little satisfaction. She was already shocked by the headline above her article on Friday morning, even though it was taken from the column itself. “I knew it was a strong column, but I was still surprised by how the passages about Bregman’s sources came to dominate the rest of the story.” In retrospect, she recognizes that the short length of the article was less suitable for properly addressing such a complex issue as inadequate source citation. Moreover, she argues that Bregman should have paid more attention to Krznaric, Elisha, and the history of the concepts he used.

Ultimately, readers will form an opinion about the book and Bregman’s method of work. Although they will have to wait a few more days for Moral Ambition to hit stores. This is another point to note: Controversy around a text works best if the reader also has access to that text.

Arjen Fortuin

Replies: [email protected]

READERS WRITE… About genocide and the front page



On March 11, the day after the opening of the Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, the front page of the NRC published a photo of demonstrators holding signs with texts such as “Jews Against Genocide” and “Never Again Now.” Some readers took offense at the choice, which they saw as the newspaper’s implicit position in the war between Israel and Hamas. They wrote, among other things, that the conversation was supposed to be about opening a museum of “the largest genocide in history.” But nothing could be further from the truth: your editors decided to publish the photo “Jews Against Genocide.” Another reader said the prominent photo was “polarizing.”

THE NEWSPAPER ANSWERS…



The photo’s journalistic value is that it shows how diverse the group of demonstrators was, says deputy editor Melle Garshagen. “This was an important observation by our photographer and the reporter present. The report on page 3, which also features prominently, contains photographs of the Portuguese synagogue. The article includes not only demonstrators, but also those who attended the opening of the museum who consider the protests inappropriate. We strive to show a complex reality and accept criticism from some readers about our considerations. We always take comments like this seriously.

The Ombudsman acts independently; his opinions are personal and not those of the (chief) editor. Click here to view the Ombudsman Statute. If you would like to respond directly to NRC articles or audio productions, you can send a letter of no more than 200 words to [email protected]. Click here to view Ombudsman Sjoerd de Jong’s submissions (2010-2021).

