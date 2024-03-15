Public finances are back in the public eye. And this is correct, since during the election campaign the issue of good management of the state treasury was practically not discussed. The situation immediately changed when NSC’s Peter Omtzigt (temporarily) canceled the formation discussion. Partly due to the state of government finances and the lack of confidence in the financial sustainability of the PVV and BBB. Already during the election campaign, it became absolutely clear that these parties were building their programs on financial quicksand.

What is the current state of government finances and the economy? On February 22, the CPB estimated in the Central Economic Plan 2024 that the state budget is slowly but surely falling out of balance. The budget deficit is estimated at 2.1 percent of GDP in 2024. But it will rise steadily to 3.3 percent in 2028 and 4.6 percent of GDP in 2032. The main reason is that all types of expenses that are on the books are only spent later: healthcare, AOW, climate, nitrogen, defense and shelter. The government also pays more at higher interest rates on new government loans.

Bas Jacobs is Professor of Economics and Public Finance in the School of Business and Economics (VU).

At the same time, the government benefits less from inflation; it decreases. Inflation improves government finances through higher nominal income as the deficit and government debt are expressed relative to this income. Government debt is estimated at 47 percent of GDP in 2024 and will gradually rise to 64 percent of GDP in 2032.

Nervous

These numbers are no cause for concern. A public debt slightly above 60 percent of GDP is not a problem for the Netherlands. However, the persistent increase in the budget deficit requires action. Because the budget is deteriorating against the backdrop of an economy that is not doing very well. Economic growth is estimated to be just 1.1 percent this year and 1.6 percent next year. Productivity growth has also been weak for years, a sign that the structural strength of the Dutch economy is weakening.

What can and should the new government do? The budget should serve good macroeconomic policy. First of all, preventing large fluctuations in income, inflation and unemployment. In times of high demand or low supply of goods and services, government deficits must be reduced. In times of low demand or high supply, government deficits must increase.

The economy is still tight. According to the CPB, demand for goods and services will exceed what the economy can potentially produce during the upcoming government period. This is also evident in the labor market with record numbers of vacancies compared to the unemployed. Unemployment will remain below 4 percent of the working population in the coming years. Inflation is still quite high (2.9 percent this year and 2.8 percent next year), partly because wages continue to rise strongly. This year they increased by an average of 6.3 percent, and next year by 4.2 percent. To reduce tensions in the economy, as well as to prevent the impossibility of implementing government policies due to a lack of personnel, it is advisable to spend less or increase taxes in the coming years.

Future releases

In addition, financial confidence in government requires that public finances not be destroyed in the long term. Future costs, including for example the state pension and health costs, must be covered by sufficient tax revenue. Fiscal policy must also ensure a socially acceptable distribution of burdens and benefits across generations.

According to the recommendations of the Fiscal Space Study Group – senior civil servants who prepare budget recommendations ahead of each government term – it would be prudent for the next government to implement tax cuts or increases of around €15 billion to €20 billion to ensure that the deficit the budget will not increase in 2028 by more than about 2 percent of national income. Government debt would then – based on current growth estimates and interest rates – approach about 60 percent of GDP over the long term.

In recent years, the government has been throwing money around

Part of this problem can be solved with less public money. In recent years, the government has been throwing money around. For example, it would be good to eliminate the 10% increase in AOW due to the higher minimum wage. This is combined with a higher (shared) seniors rebate to spare low-income seniors.

End climate subsidies

The government must also set a maximum amount that it could cost to reduce CO2 or nitrogen emissions per tonne. If measures to control CO2 or nitrogen emissions are more expensive, they should not be introduced. Moreover, the government should force polluters to pay, rather than massively subsidize them through climate and nitrogen funds. This way, the energy transition and nitrogen problem can be solved with billions less in public money.

In addition, there is an urgent need to remove fossil fuel subsidies, explicit and implicit, not only to fill the coffers, but also to realize the energy transition at the lowest possible social cost.

The new cabinet must also resist the temptation to give out free beer again, for example by raising the minimum wage with a corresponding consolidation of all benefits, an additional mortgage interest deduction for start-up capital, free child care, lowering insurance premiums or eliminating the health care deductible.

Rampant growth

The rampant rise in health care costs also requires special attention. According to the CPB, healthcare costs will grow three times faster than national income in the coming government period, driven by improvements in the quality of medicines and treatments. Thus, health care is the child of the cuckoo in the state budget. The government must make a clear decision each year to expand the health care package, including the associated increase in spending, to ensure that less and less money is left for other important government tasks.

Government revenue collection is under threat due to problems in the tax authorities. IT systems need to be upgraded and more staff are needed given high staff turnover. Fewer tax audits, problems with tax returns and persistent problems with block 3 could undermine tax morale and thus affect the foundation of the public sector.

The new cabinet must not cut public investment in education, research and infrastructure.

In addition to getting the budget in order, it is vital that the new cabinet improves the economic structure and implements reforms. Tightness and low productivity growth require improved supply policies, which means more work, more investment and, above all, smarter production.

Therefore, the new government should not cut public investment in education, research, infrastructure and the energy transition – even if consumer government spending is cut. If the National Growth Fund is closed, the freed-up resources should be used for investment, not consumption.

Business lobby

Structurally, 1 percent of GDP (or even more) could be allocated to public investment, which is clearly profitable. For example, supported by CPB’s cost-benefit analysis (the “golden rule of funding”). This is not a problem if the budget deficit increases structurally to 3 percent of GDP and public debt exceeds 60 percent of GDP in the long term.

The government should develop a clear vision of market organization and competition policy. There is a risk that the Netherlands, like France and Germany, will revert to old-fashioned industrial policy in which the strongest business lobbies will gain the upper hand, fair competition will be undermined and the internal market in Europe will be destroyed.

More expensive houses

In addition, structural reforms in the housing market, labor market, taxes and benefits remain more relevant than ever. Minister Huge de Jonge’s policies have made the problems in the housing market bigger, not smaller. The supply of private houses for rent has increased, making them more expensive. It could also harm the business climate.

The labor market remains tight and the full potential labor supply needs to be harnessed, especially by making work more financially attractive for workers at the bottom.

The tax system has been in need of a thorough overhaul for many years, especially when it comes to consistent taxation of income from savings and investments, businesses, home ownership and real estate. Problems with the benefits system also require thorough reform.

Sound Public Financial Management

But Dutch politics is burdened by growing political divisions that are leading to further deterioration of public finances and a weakening economic structure. If the signs are not deceptive, this political failure will not become less in the coming cabinet period, but rather will become greater. PVV and BBB are engaged in economic nonsense. The VVD and NSC say they remain committed to sound public financial management. For example, Peter Omtzigt insists on “detailed agreements” about finances in whistleblower Kim Putters’ final report. But neither of these parties has a clear macroeconomic vision or political willingness to implement reforms that improve the economic structure, and neither does the PvdA-GL.

If responsibility for sound public financial management is no longer felt and there is no political willingness to accept unpopular but necessary reform measures, then bills will be passed and the Netherlands’ economic performance will continue to deteriorate.

